Huron County general fund budget swells to $17.1 million

Auditor Roland Tkach delivered these words after a recent budget commission meeting where the commission reviewed the general fund revenue estimate and carry over as the county moves toward 2017.

The budget commission consists of Tkach, Kathleen Schaffer, treasurer, and Daivia Kasper, prosecutor.

“We were looking at historical perspectives from 2012 to the current date,” Tkach said. “That’s how we determine the revenue estimate, along with market influences.”

The carry-over estimate heading to next year in the general fund is about $3.7 million, according to the auditor.

The interim budget total for the general fund is about $17.1 million or around $20,000 more than last year’s final budget.

The budget commission also reviewed the county’s health trust, which contains more than $2 million.

That money still is being used to pay outstanding claims from when the county was self-insured.

Presently, the county is a member of a health-care consortium administered through the County Commissioners Association of Ohio. Thirty-four total counties are members of that consortium.

During the two-hour meeting, the budget commission members reviewed the revenue reports line by line.

“We take the review of the estimate very seriously,” Tkach said.

The auditor also reported the balance of the undivided local government fund is $299,758.

The Veterans Service Commission is set to receive an allocation of $564,484 in 2017 as authorized by the Ohio Revised Code.

The sales tax estimate for 2017 for the 1 percent that is allocated to the general fund is about $5.6 million while the half-percent sales tax earmarked for the jail was set at about $2.8 million for an overall sales tax estimate for 2017 of about $8.5 million.

Tkach said the overall budget situation looking ahead to next year should remain stable, barring any major unexpected expenses or market shocks