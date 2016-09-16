Has Huron County hit a sales-tax plateau?

In 2015, Huron County received $9.9 million in sales tax, which was an all-time record.

This year, sales tax is on pace to be the second highest all time.

Tkach considered the possibility of a sales-tax plateau.

“I don’t know, yet, what the Pat Catan’s effect will be,” the auditor said about Norwalk’s new craft store.

Tkach said the real key factor in determining sales tax is the agricultural industry.

“When agriculture does well, sales tax does well,” he said, adding many local residents are anticipating what the commodity prices and overall yields will be.

“Agriculture is the No. 1 industry in Huron County by far,” Tkach said.

Tkach said the loss of sales tax on Medicaid services in 2017 will have an effect.

The auditor pondered what types of retail businesses could give the county a boost.

“I’ve asked myself that question for a long time,” he said. “More of an upscale retail clothing store would be nice. I’ve heard many people say that.

“Norwalk used to have a lot of retail like that,” Tkach said, referring to places where men could buy suits and women could purchase upscale clothing.

Either way, residents spending money within Huron County’s borders makes a big difference.

“It’s huge, those dollars stay local,” Tkach said. “It helps the total economy because local business owners employ local people and they buy local things. It helps expand our economy as a whole.”