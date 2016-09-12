Battle of spelling wits

“It is an event to bring awareness to the community of the importance of literacy, but also to raise funds for the education and literacy programs of the United Fund,” said board member Amy Little.

The program will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center at Norwalk High School

“This is our second year having the Community Spelling Bee. Last year we had nine participants, including the Reflector’s editor, Joe Centers, and we raised over $1,700. We are using that money to launch a literacy initiative that our student board members have created called, “I,2,3 Read to Me.” We want to put bookshelves in the communities of Monroeville, Norwalk, Collins and Wakeman where children have access to free books. They can take a book and leave a book - or just take one if they have nothing to leave.

“Statistics have shown that children in poverty own less than 10 books,” she added. “The more books they have at their fingertips, the more they will read. We are asking an adult in their family or an older sibling to commit to reading to them 20 minutes a day. Hearing stories and text from books being read to them helps increase vocabulary, language fluency, and eventually a love for reading. Children who are fluent readers are more successful in school and have a lesser chance of getting in trouble as adolescents and as an adult.”

All are welcome to attend.

“As for who can participate, anyone can participate but in general we have asked people we know to form teams to compete,” she said.

Teams are asked to stick to groups of three, and though some may be nervous, Little said there’s no need.

“It’s all for a good cause and we aren’t out there to embarrass anyone,” she said. “Three out of four people on welfare can’t read (and) 20 percent of Americans read below the level needed to earn a living wage. ... This is a good thing because it makes the whole community better when all of our citizens are equipped to be as successful as possible in life, and our children are raised to be fluent and confident readers who can achieve their dreams in life.”