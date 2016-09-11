Sales tax collection takes dip

The latest numbers on the September report, which reflect June sales activity, were released by Huron County Auditor Roland Tkach.

In June, the sales tax total was $855,103, which was down from $903,962 during the same month in 2015.

Tkach said there’s no reason for alarm.

“Not at all,” he said, adding 2015 featured the most sales tax ever collected in the county.

Overall, sales tax is down $87,713

in 2016 compared to last year.

“We still are over budget by more than $1 million,” the auditor said.

Mom and Pop stores made up 34 percent of the sales tax total, while big-box stores accounted for 26 percent.

Vehicle sales were at 18 percent.

Tkach likes to see that number at 25 percent.

“But, we need to remember, in 2015, there was an all-time record for number of vehicles sold,” Tkach added.

With the number of vehicles sold this year less than 2015, that affects the overall sales tax numbers.

Liquor sales were up 19 percent in June.