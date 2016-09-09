9/11 ceremony on Sunday will honor those who lost their lives

A remembrance ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Huron County Memorial Park, on Shady Lane Drive near the Huron County Sheriff’s office. This marks the 15th year since the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The Huron County Law Enforcement Memorial will be dedicated during the ceremony, and the National Anthem will be performed by Elizabeth Downing Campbell. Limited bleacher seating will be available during the ceremony.

Guest speakers for the occasion include: Robert Ward, U.S. Army, Operation Iraq Freedom; Todd Corbin, U.S. Marine Corp, Navy Cross recipient, Norwalk Police Department; Mike Ruggles, police chief (ret.), Norwalk Police Department.

The Northern Ohio Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society will also be present as an honor guard, and Patrick Faith of the Lochaber Pipe Band will be the piper.