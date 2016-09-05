Norwalk Elks team up with Salvation Army to help local youth

The Elks received a Beacon grant through the Elks National Foundation program, which promotes community growth through the local lodges. This year the Norwalk Elks received a $2,000 grant which was used to supply food for the weekend program.

Jason Watts, the grant adviser for this project, met with office manager Deb Cox and Maj. Lenny Boynton to see if The Salvation Army again could use help with the feeding program they administer. Watts was informed that any and all help is greatly appreciated and that when the two organizations worked on this last year, it was very successful and a good working relationship with each other was formed. So, after this meeting the application for the grant was filed and approved by the ENF committee and then the process of shopping to get the food and finding volunteers to help stuff the weekend food bags started.

Watts then met with one of the owners of Schild’s IGA and the stock manager to find out if they again would be willing to support this project, as they did the prior year. The meeting was a success and given the go-ahead to start shopping for the project.

After selecting out several items the Elks chose to purchase, they were given the prices, so they could get the most food and the best value for the program.

Thanks to IGA and the items purchased, the Elks supplied eight weekends’ worth of food bags to the Kid’s Summer Feed Program.

After talking with officers, members and spouses who help out with various functions all year long, the three-person shifts were filled for the eight weeks the Elks agreed to help. Then every Thursday in June and July, the shifts of three people would show up at The Salvation Army to stuff anywhere from 75 to 100 bags, for children to take home to eat over the weekend after receiving a lunch on Friday provided by The Salvation Army.

The program organizers said this was another great success in helping out the youth of the community and the organizations look forward to keeping this program going in the future.