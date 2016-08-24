Local man fighting electric line installation, trying to preserve his trees

When Puntel first moved onto his property, he had no issues with the poles in his yard.

That recently changed when Firelands Electric decided to install new, high-capacity lines and larger poles further back on his property — about two feet.

“They’re moving that back,” Puntel said. “They’re making that line bigger. That’s going to put (the poles) almost dead smack in a tree line that I have there, that’s been there for about the last hundred years.”

He’s concerned the company will destroy his trees to install the poles, which could also destroy the shade in his yard and expose his house to the sun.

To avoid high cooling bills and felled trees, Puntel wanted to see if the company would move the poles to his neighbor’s property, a bean field. When he inquired if this was possible, he was told no. The poles already run down his side of the street.

According to Puntel, however, it all has to do with connections.

“The door’s been slammed on me pretty much. Simply because, I feel, the person who owns the property, his brother is on the board of trustees for New London Township,” Puntel explained. “He doesn’t want the poles there, so brother makes sure it doesn’t happen.”

The field owner’s brother, Township Trustee Bob Harris, says that’s not quite the case.

“There are existing electric poles on his property,” Harris said about Puntel’s yard on Monday. “It’s not like they’re moving them from one side to the other.

“They’re just putting in bigger poles to carry the heavier line,” he said. “There’s no favoritism here.”

Harris also pointed out the four or five poles already installed on his brother’s land, which he said Firelands Electric will be moving as well.

“He’s got, I think there’s four or five poles, and they’ll be moving those back too,” Harris added.

Regardless, Puntel is still trying to preserve his trees.

He even visited Huron County Recorder’s office, requesting a search for easements on his property, which would give the electric company explicit permission to install the poles on his land.

He found nothing.

“She said that’s not a hundred percent,” Puntel said. “But she doesn’t see anything at all on my property. By chance, Firelands Electric showed up on my property yesterday, and they said they decided to follow the easement.”

With everything that has happened, he plans to call the court and file an injunction.

“More than likely they won’t allow me to do it because it is the electric company,” he said.

Firelands Electric general manager April Bordas said the company is actually using their right-of-way on the land to install the new poles.

A right-of-way is an easement or agreement which lets the company access land to clear any trees around the lines, maintain them or add new lines on a pre-determined section of land.

According to Bordas, the township typically marks where they want the electric lines to go and the company installs them.

“The township says, this is where we want you to build,” Bordas said. “They have 30-something feet. They mark from the center of the road. Then they mark where they want to put it from there.”