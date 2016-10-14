BZAP! Mickey Mart Foodstores publish adventure comic book

In a nod to the past, the Milan-based convenience store chain has created a comic book featuring the adventures of its new corporate mascot, Mickey the Moose.

The Amazing Adventures of Mickey the Moose No. 1 will be available at all Mickey Mart Foodstores on Friday, Oct. 21. The 20-page comic book features Mickey and his canine buddy Mojo in a wild adventure taking them all across Northern Ohio. Readers unravel puzzles and clues along with Mickey to find each unique location and rescue his missing friends.

The comic book is aimed at younger readers but will also be enjoyed by adults. Mickey Mart didn’t want to create an ordinary comic story for Mickey the Moose. In addition to entertaining their customers they wanted to use the comic to teach readers fun things about some of the places that make Northern Ohio so special.

Included in the fast-paced adventure are visits to the glacial grooves on Kelleys Island, the Armor Court at the Cleveland Museum of Art and the classic fiction stacks at the local library.

Neighborhood firefighters, librarians, local wildlife and even Milan’s own Thomas Edison are featured in the exciting adventure story.

The Amazing Adventures of Mickey the Moose No. 1 also includes puzzles, games, jokes and letters from young readers, and sells for 99 cents. Only 3,000 copies of the collectible comic book are in print, so they won’t last long. The comic is available at all Mickey Mart Foodstores. A complete list of store locations can be found at www.mickeymartfoodstores.com.

“Mickey Mart approached us about creating an ongoing comic series for Mickey because they wanted to do something really different and exciting for their customers,” said Dirk Drudgler of Comics Are Go Publishing.

“This is definitely different and exciting. In fact, we did some research and we can’t really find anybody who is doing this kind of thing. With all the superhero movies coming out, comic books are once again becoming popular and it’s great to find companies who want to recapture the fun and magic of this great American art form. Comics were how I learned to read,” said Drudgler, who wrote and designed the comic for Mickey Mart.

Drudgler said Mickey Mart was very clear they wanted the entire project to be done in Northern Ohio.

“Mickey Mart is committed to their communities, so everything about it - the story, the art, the printing, was created in and reflects how wonderful the Northern Ohio area is. The drawings, by Cleveland artist Kelly Walt, are spectacular and the printing by Cleveland-based Jakprints is pretty amazing. We are thrilled with the quality of the comic. We can’t wait to get started on the second issue.”

Headquartered in Milan, Mickey Mart is a locally owned and operated business with 38 convenient stores locations.