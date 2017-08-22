Do we really need increase in dog fees?

I was very surprised to read about an increase in dog tag fees in Saturday’s Reflector.

I am not against an increase as long as the extra monies goes toward medical care or more hours for the staff. Huron County has no evening hours during the week and no hours on the weekends for the public to see and potentially adopt a dog. Not everyone can come in between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Why is Huron County comparing its rate to Erie County? Sounds to me the commissioners and dog warden are saying if Erie County is charging $20, then we should raise our fee. Not the same county. Is this apples to apples or apples to oranges? If rates are being raised, let’s compare budgets. Don’t raise the rate because the county next to us is charging more. For me, it all boils down to the dogs. How does this help them? Also, is the warden’s office checking to see if people who used to have tags aren’t paying the fee anymore?

I was contacted more than 10 years ago asking why I only got two tags verses three. One of my dogs had passed away but somebody was checking at that time.