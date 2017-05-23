We appreciate help from N.F. fire department

Thank you, thank you, thank you to the North Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department and the 911 operator for their quick and competent responses.

Your professional and friendly help in a dangerous situation, with two “oldies” stumbling around thinking they were helping, was much appreciated. We learned a lot and are grateful that our barn was saved (for the most part). The volunteers returned twice, hours later, to ensure the fire was completely out.

This letter is to let our community know that they are very well cared for, with the heart and soul of professionalism in our volunteer fire department.