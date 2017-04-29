Thanks you, Mayor Duncan, for killing pot plant

In response to articles April 16 on Norwalk mayor to kill pot legislation:

Thank you, Mayor Duncan, for vetoing the marijuana project. Norwalk has a poisonous reputation for being “Ohio’s Worst Drug City,” why make it worse. It is refreshing to have a conscientious voice of authority in local government, a voice strong enough to stand against these dark days. Prudent officials from other areas, in their wisdom, also opted out on pot legislation. Or did these official also have a misunderstanding about medical marijuana?

Could liberal-minded citizens be thinking profit while others suffer losing their teens to drugs? Perhaps the council’s decision was more problematic than pragmatic. Statistics read, in Ohio, there will be about 69,924 people arrested this year for drug-related charges. It’s still a federal offense to use marijuana, even though state legalized, and it still affects your brain in a negative way.

Once again, thank you, Mr. Mayor, for making Norwalk a town we can be proud of.