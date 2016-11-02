Here are additional letters about the presidential election, local races and issues

Two other roundups were posted earlier this week.

Having been born and raised in Huron County, it has always been a lifelong dream to protect and serve the citizens of my hometown. I was hired at the Huron County Sheriff’s Office in 2009. During my tenure I began as a road patrol deputy, became a K-9 handler, promoted to sergeant, and I am currently assigned to the detective bureau where I handle felony cases.

In February 2016, I was assigned the lead investigator on a very dangerous case that involved a man breaking into residences and stealing firearms. This case was more dangerous than your average case due to the fact that the convicted felon had threatened to kill law enforcement officers recently.

On Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016, around 11 p.m., the investigation came to a close after the felon was caught in the act of breaking into a citizen’s residence and stealing numerous firearms. Sheriff Howard was present for the arrest, as he is constantly out working in the middle of the night when a major case comes in .

Several days after the investigation was completed, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office contacted our office and advised that Todd Corbin had filed a complaint with them claiming that I was derelict in my duties. Corbin stated that I allowed the criminal to kick in a door to a residence in Richland County and steal a television. During an investigation conducted by the Richland County sheriff’s office, I was cleared of any wrongdoing.

I’ve worked hard for the citizens of Huron County during my tenure and what Corbin did was immoral, unethical and illegal. Corbin attempted to damage my reputation by falsely accusing me of crimes in an effort to get himself elected.

As part of Corbin’s campaign, he pretends to suddenly care about the heroin epidemic we face in Huron County. During my seven years at the sheriff’s office, Corbin has never made a felony arrest of a single person for selling or using heroin.

Sheriff Dane Howard is a working sheriff and clearly the right person for the position. I encourage you to re-elect Dane Howard on Nov. 8

Det. Sgt. Joshua L. Querin

Huron County Sheriff’s Office

“ The only valid test of leadership; Is the ability to lead, and lead vigorously “ — JFK

County commissioner candidate Skip Wilde sure has passed this test. Having known Skip since 7th grade, I can tell you he has always been a leader. In junior high he was president of student council. In high school, he was 3 times a class officer, Capt. of the football team, varsity club president, a junior achievement officer and a member of the National Honor society.

So Skip’s ability to lead, and lead vigorously goes unquestioned here. In fact, back in 1989 when I first wrote in favor of Skip’s candidacy for Norwalk’s school board. I described him as “the son, you’d be oh so proud of “and since that truism made his mom cry with pride.

I think it can be fairly said that Skip is “Norwalk’s favorite son “as he has been our 4th. of July parade marshal, is a member of Norwalk High School’s ‘hall of fame’. His legendary Thanksgiving Day dinners not only feed tons of people, they draw tons of volunteers all eager to spend that hallowed day like Skip, helping others.

Of course, the not so secret, “ secret “ to vigorous leadership, is that uncanny ability to make the job fun as well make every person involved feel apart of something special, no matter their role, to solve problems with out grudges and most of all--- to do it successfully. All of which Skip seemingly does without effort. If it were possible to bottle charisma, no doubt, Skip’s name would be on the label.

So for those of us who voted for Skip in school, who watched him grow a very successful business, who voted him on to the school board, then city council. I proudly say this : Skip Wilde has not changed. He is the same kind ,good , decent and humble man now, as he was then.

On November 8th. If vigorous leadership is what you want in your county commissioner. Please vote for Norwalk’s “favorite son “Skip Wilde.

Cliff Cannon

Norwalk

Dck Stein is the best choice for state representative of the 57th District. I have known Dick Stein for many years and respect the way he has built a successful business, raised a family and given back to his community over many decades.

Running for political office is new to Dick Stein, but I see that as a benefit to the people in Huron and Lorain counties that he will represent. He brings fresh ideas and outlooks to the political arena. He can run on the record he’s built in his personal and professional life — a fiscal conservative who wants to give back through public service.

Dick Stein is a man of faith and integrity and will staunchly represent our small cities, villages and rural areas as a member of our state legislature in Columbus. He will continue to speak out for us, just as our current representative Terry Boose has for eight years.

I’m endorsing Terry Boose for Huron County commissioner because I trust his judgement and his experience. He has faithfully served us at the township, county and state level.

Terry Boose also has a wealth of experience in the private sector with his family farm and in finance for private business. He knows what it takes to run a business and knows the ins and outs of government. As a current County Commissioner, I look forward to seeing Huron County get the benefit of his experience.

Terry Boose is a man of faith and has proven he puts people before politics and will look for workable solutions. We need him as Huron County commissioner.

Joe Hintz

Huron County commissioner

Norwalk

When I first entered politics in 2012, I had only briefly heard of Terry Boose. One particular thing I heard stuck: “He may be too conservative for some people but you will never question where he stands.” It is from that saying that I volunteered to knock on doors for Boose’s campaign for state representative. Four years and many hours working with Republicans later, this statement still holds true. Boose will tell you exactly where he stands and he will act on those convictions. The thing I have never questioned from Boose is that he will do what he thinks is right for Huron county. This is something that he has been doing at the state level and he will continue to do so once elected as Huron County commissioner.

Over the years, Recorder Jan Tkach has faithfully served the people of Huron County. As recorder, she has kept a balanced budget and has even been able to return money to the county commissioners. Recorder Tkach has even received support from both parties, being praised by both Joseph Hintz, a Republican, and Tom Dunlap, a Democrat. One of the ways that Recorder Tkach has cut down on the expenses for the county is by managing the process of updating the county database within her own office rather than contracting an external service to do so. I can also say from my personal interactions with Recorder Tkach that she is determined to help out Huron County. Making sure that the Recorders office faithfully serves the people of Huron County is something Jan Tkach will continue to do once she is reelected.

In my experiences with James Sitterly, I’ve been impressed with his drive and attention to the events within the community. For every community issue that has arisen, whether it is drugs, our seniors, or our townships, Mr. Sitterly has looked for the answers to understand just how these issues arose to begin with. Mr. Sitterly carries this attention to detail into his court cases, working out every possible angle with his client.

This is the same drive and attention to detail that Mr. Sitterly will carry into the Prosecutor’s office. Mr. Sitterly will approach the office with energy and purpose, ensuring that cases are brought forth in both a timely manner and with prepared arguments. In James Joel Sitterly, the all of the citizens of Huron County stand to gain a powerful advocate for the community. That is what a Sitterly election will bring.

Brandon Schwinn

New London

In the 10 years I served as assistant prosecutor for Huron County, I was fortunate enough to meet and work closely with Daivia Kasper. Daivia has served the residents of Huron County for many years, and has always taken great pride in her work to fight for justice. She continually goes above and beyond on each and every case she works on, making sure that no small detail is overlooked.

Having the role of Prosecutor of Huron County comes with massive responsibilities. Daivia Kasper is the candidate that is most capable to handle those responsibilities. She has shown her ability to handle both the civil and criminal matters that come under the responsibility of the prosecutor. Daivia ‘s expertise spans from township and county board matters all the way to felony criminal cases. She has proven to be a successful trial attorney prosecuting the most serious criminals. She has a strong understanding of the law and the ability to execute good judgment in her decisions.

In Ohio, licensed attorneys take an oath to effectively represent their clients without compromise and conflict. Attorneys must do so while upholding ethical standards. Daivia Kasper works continually to uphold this oath in her work for the citizens of Huron County. She does so all while demonstrating the epitome of ethical standards. She has raised the bar of excellence for Huron County, and I ask you all to vote for Daivia Kasper for Huron County Prosecutor.

Also, I urge you to vote for Dane Howard for Huron County sheriff. I had the privilege of working directly with him on cases for approximately a decade, during which time Dane progressed from a detective for the Sheriff’s Office to earning the honor of being the elected sheriff of Huron County. Sheriff Howard has proven to me that he has the highest level of respect for the constitution and laws of the state. He has demonstrated consistency in honoring and enforcing those laws, even if it is not convenient for him or the office. The position of Sheriff requires the strength and composure to make the spilt second, levelheaded, and most just decisions necessary to protect the citizens of Huron County. Dane Howard is the candidate I trust to make those decisions.

Jennifer DeLand

Columbus

The New York Times posted a two-page spread today that was a compilation of Donald Trump’s Twitter posts over the past several months. These tweets show a seriously limited vocabulary, but, more alarming, the voice of a deranged personality with no impulse control. “Crooked, dumb, failing, dishonest, terrible, false, phony, pathetic, and rigged” are among his favorite adjectives. He shows no creativity, no wit, no thought, just damning internet streams of consciousness. This man is reckless, without conscience or civility. Do you really want this vulgar man representing our country, which, despite Trump’s attempted invalidation, is still the greatest country on earth?

Trump’s wife, Melania, insisted in a televised interview with Anderson Cooper from CNN (who, by the way, Trump tweeted has “the worst anti-Trump talking heads on his show”) that her husband is “kind and a gentleman.” Does a kind gentleman call Mexican immigrants thieves and rapists, does a kind gentleman insult Carly Fiorina’s face, does a kind gentleman call his opponent “crooked” and chirp that he wasn’t impressed by her derriere, does a kind gentleman mock a disabled journalist, does a kind gentleman belittle Moslem parents whose son died fighting for America, does a kind gentleman boast about acts of sexual harassment and aggression? Get a grip, Melania.

What Trump does do is appeal to what is base, cruel, racist, sexist, and dirty in our society. Leave politics aside. How can anyone with a modicum of decorum and morality support this monster? I am absolutely appalled that such a person has been nominated by Republicans to be their nominee for President of the United States. But, more importantly, I am terrified at the prospect of Trump becoming the leader of the free world. I know many good and decent Republicans, but I think anyone who supports Trump’s bid for the Presidency, has been led astray. Surely they must see that Trump does not exhibit what is good and decent! Terry Boose was pictured cozying up to Eric Trump in the Norwalk Reflector last week. Eric Trump has said that if women can’t take it in the workplace (alluding, I guess, to the sort of crassness and discrimination that often occur there), then perhaps they should become kindergarten teachers! Yet there Terry Boose is looking gaga-eyed and adoring. Terry Boose is a career politician, running for Huron County Commissioner yet again, because his term at the Ohio Statehouse will expire. Why do you think that is? I say it is so he can keep adding taxpayers’ money to his retirement account! Here’s a thought: Why don’t you try being a Huron County employee instead of an elected official, Terry? Terry Boose did Huron County absolutely no favors when Governor Kasich took a hatchet to funding for local governments and education. He wasn’t on the side of labor either, especially teachers. Don’t let this Trump supporter become Commissioner again. Vote for Mike Nettke and Howard Smith, truly good and decent men. And don’t stop there. Vote for Hillary Clinton! She may not be perfect, but she’s smart, qualified, and civilized. Our future as a democracy depends on it!

Sue Bommer

Wakeman

A military officer speaking at an Americanism Foundation meeting sponsored by Dr. Camardese stated that “Everyone shouldn’t vote — only the informed should.”

I hope you will feel that I am attempting to inform you about the office of Huron County sheriff. I served as your sheriff for 24 years, which is longer than any sheriff in Huron County history. It will take a new sheriff at least two years to learn all operations, such as the jail administration — a full-time job; criminal and civil investigations in all areas of the county as he is the chief law enforcement officer with powers coextensive in the townships and municipalities (311.01 ORC); the sheriff has to serve summonses, subpoenas, and all other writs ordered by the courts; he is in charge of safety at the courthouse; he must return prisoners on extradition who have fled the state of Ohio; at the present time there are over 100 prisoners in the Huron County jail; the sheriff contracts with other departments outside the county to care for their prisoners for a fee ($547,000 Inmate Housing Program); and the sheriff has a perfect financial record with the Ohio state auditor.

I don’t know about the turnover of sheriff employees, but I do know that Dane Howard still has at least five including Dave Battles a former high school instructor; Major Mike Cooksey, all corrections; Terrie Shean, training; special deputies Gregg Englund and Ron Robinson.

I am proud to have been appointed several years ago by Howard. All these deputies still there after over 30 years. I met Howard many years ago. He is a professional officer and a family man. His wife is employed at Fisher-Titus Medical Center and his two sons are employed in neighboring sheriff departments. Howard is a graduate of the National Sheriff’s Administrative Institute in Denver, Colo.; he continues to address the county wide drug problem; he is certified in adult detention standards/jails; FBI certified hostage crisis negotiator and certified law enforcement manager. In my opinion, Dane Howard is the most outstanding sheriff we have had in Huron County, including me. If it’s not broken, don’t break it.

John Borgia

Norwalk

My name is Bob Opper. I am a long time resident of Huron County. I am a small business owner and a Republican. I don’t like regulation. I don’t like taxes. I do like Mike Nottke.

I have known Mike since he was a teenager. Mike is smart. He is hardworking and honest. He has a great history of bringing state dollars back to the county for roads. He will represent all of Huron County.

Mike Nottke’s got my vote for county commissioner. He should have yours.

Robert Opper

Willard

When you cast your ballot, please be a knowledgeable voter.

The two candidates for president are very different indeed. There are a number of sources of information to use to understand just what those differences are. One very good source is a Cleveland radio station--WHK 1420 AM, which although having a weak signal can be heard live on their website by googling WHK 1420. They carry talk radio and news all day long with Hugh Hewitt, Bob Frantz, Mike Gallagher, Dennis Prager, Michael Medved, Jay Sekulow, Larry Elder, Mark Levin, etc. Then there is WJR 760 AM Detroit with Rush Limbaugh, Michael Savage, etc.; and Alex Jones on Info Wars (internet). Books abound for information such as: The Truth About Hillary, Unlikeable : The problem with Hillary, and Guilty as Sin, all three by Edward Klein; and Dick Morris' Armageddon.

The Republican Headquarters in Norwalk, 34 E. Main Street , has lots of info on local candidates, and you may come watch the movie, Hillarys America. Become informed, vote wisely, and come to the Victory Center (headquarters) on election night at 7 p.m. for the victory party.

Susan Ruggles

Norwalk

Like many people over the past few years, I have become increasingly disturbed by the gridlock which exists in the U.S. Congress and by the ultra right-wing agenda to obstruct and even shut down the operation of our government. Major issues of income inequality, protection of the environment, help for small businesses, affordable health care and higher education, living wages for working people, quality education for children, protection for Medicare and Social Security for seniors and retirees, etc., are not being addressed or even being acknowledged as issues that government should be addressing. But these issues are the issues that Janet Garrett cares about.

Janet Garrett of Oberlin is a Democrat running for the U.S. House of Representatives from our 4th Congressional District. She is working to unseat the current representative, Jim Jordan (R). Jim Jordan has been in Congress for the past 10 years. He is backed by big money and sees his main role as blocking any legislation that goes against the interests of the big donors who back him. He voted “no” on negotiated Rx prices for Medicare Part D, “no” on assisting workers who lost jobs due to globalization, “no” on restricting employer interference in union organizing, “no” on the auto-rescue that saved thousands of Ohio jobs, “no” on the 2015 highway and transporation funding act that would create thousands of jobs and fund the rebuilding of our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, “no” on expanding the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Jim Jordan is chairman of the “House Freedom Caucus”, a group of about 40 ultra right-wing Republicans, who “vote as a bloc even against the GOP leadership’s wishes...” (Pew Research Center, 10/20/2015)

Janet Garrett, a former public school teacher and union president, has been on the front lines fighting for children, families, and professional teachers for more than 35 years. She believes hard working Ohioans should be able to provide for their families, pay their bills, and retire with dignity. Her website: www.janetgarrett.com. Vote for Janet Garrett on Nov. 8th.

Marian Bermudez

Norwalk

Terry Boose has consistently done an outstanding job as a public servant. He has proved that time and time again -- as a county commissioner, township clerk, and most recently as state representative.

But that comes as no surprise. Terry possesses the qualities we desire in our elected officials: an even temperament, strong analytical thinking skills,private-sector experience, a keen understanding of how government works, and a firm commitment to ensuring our tax dollars are spent wisely.

What I especially like about Terry is his willingness to listen. Indeed, he goes out of his way to do that.

Similarly, he is excellent at keeping constituents informed, especially when it comes to complex issues.

In this age of political and economic uncertainty, we need government leaders like Terry Boose. That's why I'm urging fellow citizens to join me in voting for him to be Huron County commissioner.

Richard Houck

Former Huron County Commissioner

Willard

What I have to offer in support of re-electing Dane Howard for sheriff is his commendable dedication. In the nearly 34 years of my service at the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, I have been well-groomed by the best to be able to recognize qualities that identify a creditable sheriff. Retired Sheriff John Borgia hired me in 1983, and those who followed him all brought different talents to the table to enhance safety to our community, but the one common denominator that I learned from all three is the importance of not just serving the people in our county, but to serve them well, Sheriff Howard has carried on this tradition with dignity.

Responsibilities of this office are more than the obvious duties of putting people who break the law behind bars. The humanitarian side of law enforcement must be practiced in order to successfully function as the highest law enforcement official in the county. Dane Howard has demonstrated these qualities with expertise and professionalism.

Over the past eight years, Sheriff Howard has instinctively carried out the demands of this office with persistence and loyalty., He expects no more from his staff than he is willing to do himself. It is not a rare occasion to find him at a crime scene...day or night. He was one of the most successful and decorated detectives of this office. His conviction record was remarkable. He is dedicated to solving crimes, and has a unique artistry in obtaining a confession.

Sheriff Howard expects a high standard of performance; and rightfully so. When performance expectations are not met, strategic decisions may often result in staff assignment changes. We have a sheriff who can make these tough decisions, though painful and severely challenging. To change this leadership quality would be debilitating to the service capabilities of this office.

Sheriff Howard has a positive mindset for our county and is no longer the “New Sheriff In Town”. He is now an experienced and respected law enforcement icon. Join me in November, and cast your vote to re-elect Dane Howard for Huron County sheriff.

Lt. Theresa A. Shean

Huron County Sheriff’s Office

Republicans, get over yourselves.

Mr. Trump’s comments were made 11 years ago. For all the Republicans that are withholding their support, I say, “you who are without sin, cast the first stone.” You have all heard of the saying, “divide and conquer”. This is no coincidence that this was leaked this close to the election. Republicans must stand together or they will fall. Look what happened to Bernie Sanders. If you elect Mrs. Clinton, you will have a Mr. Obama, but on steroids. She will put four women on the Supreme Court that will be pro-abortion and pro-everything you are against. Mrs. Clinton lied about her e-mails, just like her husband lied while in office. Do we see a pattern? She will say whatever is necessary to win. Her special interests supporters will expect pay back. Her foundation will continue to grow financially from all those questionable people and countries. Even her husband came out and said Obamacare is crazy. She is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Beware.

Kathleen Persensky

Norwalk

The voters have spoken.

Bottom line: We are upset with the politicians and their proposed changes and campaign promises that are never kept. Every four years, the politicians go from state to state accompanied by the paparazzi, telling voters what they want to hear. Then nothing. No changes, no promises.

Mr. Trump is utilizing his own resources: money, time and effort to finally initiate the changes to make America Great Again, bringing back the manufacturing, the jobs, the prosperity and the dignity to say “we are Americans”.

We all are definitely aware that there are many bad trade deals that have sent our hard-earned jobs and wages out of this country.

We all are definitely aware of the inequitable arrangements with countless nations around the globe. Every country should share the burden and know that the U.S. is always there to assist, but not to be taken advantage of.

We all are definitely aware that many of the politicians are afraid that Mr. Trump will either shake up or clean up Washington to its core. Is it they that are assisting in the accusations and the professional “mud slinging”?

Businesses and individuals hire financial and business advisors, accountants and tax preparers to assist in alleviating unfair tax burdens. These professionals inform us when to buy and sell. It is pure “business sense” and nothing else. Businesses are not in the business to lose money.

Accusations are just that, accusations. They are not proven fact. On the other hand, it is proven what happened in the Clinton White House and the dress, the Clinton Foundation, Ben Ghazi, the e-mails, laughing in front of attorneys that she got a rapist off free when they knew he was guilty.

Mr. Trump has brought many subjects and ideas to the forefront that would have never been addressed by the politicians or in this election, were it not for him; combatting terrorism, immigration, etc. It is fact that countries have been know to release their prisoners only to leave their country upon release.

Ten, one hundred or perhaps one thousand years from now, someone will eventually and hopefully lend a shaking hand to Russia or other countries in an attempt to make peace and work together. We have to try some time. Ideas are good and not to be construed as “evil” or condemned. Ideas are ideas. Debate them and come up with the best possible answers or result.

We cannot throw more money out to “vote for me again” or to put out “fires” and increase the national debt. Our children and the future generations should not be held accountable. This country is based on capitalism where everyone has the opportunity to work hard physically to enter the professional sports or academically to begin their own business to be successful as they choose. Do not penalize them or anyone’s initiative to succeed. Let’s eliminate the national debt and get everyone to work!

Tim Bechtler

Norwalk

Stein will stay true to conscience

None of the information that has come out about state representative candidate Tom Dunlap leads me to believe that he is a bad or immoral person. However, contrary to what his recent letter to the editor implied, I do not think that any of that information has been out of line.

All of the mailings and TV ads that have shown up in Huron County have focused on his record as county commissioner. He has supported a measure that could have ultimately raised property taxes on areas residents, and he has expressed support for bringing back the “death tax” on inheritances for families, businesses and farmers. He also supports a measure that would effectively drain the state’s reserve resources, which would leave Ohio in a tough spot financially if another economic downturn were to occur. And none of the contrast information have been personal attacks against Dunlap or his family.

Voters deserve to know as many details as possible before they vote, and pointing out why the policies a candidate has supported would hurt our state is certainly in-bounds and should be shared.

I know Dick Stein personally and know him to be an honest, trustworthy husband, father, grandfather and friend. He has worked hard on his campaign, while still running a successful small business full-time. I know that, if elected state representative, he will always stay true to his conscience and do what is right for Huron County families.

Ann Geary

Monroeville