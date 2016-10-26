Here are more of your letters about the presidential election, local races and issues

The previous roundup was posted earlier this week.

* * *

Dear New London school community,

I am writing this letter to encourage you to please vote yes on Nov. 8, for our school renewal levy. This is not an increase in our taxes. It is a renewal of a past emergency levy from 1982. The money will be used for building maintenance, bus transportation, curriculum purchases, and technology.

This is my 26th year teaching at New London. Something that has always amazed me is the outpouring of community support for our children. Please help keep that tradition alive by voting yes for the future of our children.

Together as a community, we can make a positive difference. Thank you.

Julie Brown

North Fairfield

New London teacher

* * *

As Prosecuting Attorney, Daivia Kasper serves as legal advisor to over 80 public offices and agencies in Huron County. During my years as County Auditor, I had the privilege of working with then Assistant Prosecutor Kasper. When we needed a legal opinion in the Auditor’s Office, Daivia would deliver to us a well written and researched opinion in a timely fashion.

As Prosecutor, Daivia Kasper has proven to be an intelligent, experienced and hardworking public official with a proven record of success. She is dedicated to protecting the residents of Huron County.

On Election Day, please join with me in keeping Daivia Kasper as our Huron County Prosecuting Attorney.

John Elmlinger

Monroeville

* * *

This Election Day, Nov. 8, the New London Local Schools have a renewal levy on the ballot. An integral part of our community is the school system.

The police department maintains an excellent working relationship with New London Schools. We are a vital part of each school day and observe the dedication of the administration, teachers and staff, along with the students, who work tirelessly to prepare for the future.

Therefore, we are asking for your support and vote yes on the renewal levy to ensure our students continue to receive a quality education.

Chief Michael J. Marko

New London Police Department

* * *

Christine Mayle is a candidate for the open seat on the Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals. That position deserves, and voters should demand, an academically superior, hard working, and fair judge who has had real world experience dealing with complex legal issues where a lot is at stake.

Christine graduated summa cum laude from Providence College, cum laude from Notre Dame Law School where she was editor of a legal publication, and for her entire career she has worked with and against other excellent lawyers in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country on those type cases. She has a well-earned superior legal reputation among all who have encountered her in her practice.

I say this not because she is a super daughter in law but because in my 42 years of practice as an attorney I recognize the difference between the really talented and smart attorneys who aren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and work long hours while under severe time pressures, and those without that level of knowledge, skill and work ethic.

James Sherck, who served 12 years on the Court of Appeals and another 9 as a trial judge, has strongly urged voters to consider voting for Christine Mayle precisely because he finds she has these traits.

Some day you or a friend might have a case in the Court of Appeals where you hope and pray you have judges who have a superior knowledge of the law and a tireless work ethic, who will render a proper decision in a reasonable time.

Please Google Christine Mayle Judge, and when you review more about her, I think you will see you can rely on her sitting on that bench, and that she has earned your confidence and vote.

Thanks.

Ronald Mayle

Fremont

* * *

Please join me in voting for Dick Stein for State Representative for Ohio’s 57th District. I’ve known Dick Stein for many years and he is truly a man who can get things done.

As a member of the State Central Committee, I’ve worked with many candidates over the years. I am very impressed with Dick Stein’s ability to understand the problems we face and come up with solutions. He is a conservative Republican who knows smaller government and local control, especially for our schools, will serve us best.

This is Dick Stein’s first try for public office because he has been busy building a successful business, raising a strong family and volunteering in many ways to make our community a better place to live. Elect Dick Stein as State Representative so he can continue his service to our community.

Joyce Houck

State Central Committee Woman

13th Senate District

Willard

* * *

I don’t know that I’ve met a better man than Howard Smith.

He’s never hesitated to come to the assistance of anyone in need; whether that means pulling a co-worker’s car from a ditch in the middle of a blizzard, fixing a family member’s furnace in the dead of the night, or helping a stranger change a tire in the pouring rain. The guy’s entire life revolves around constant acts of kindness.

I do know that I’ve never seen a politician like Howard Smith.

I’ve never believed in someone like I believe in him. And in a moment of uncertainty, there’s no one that I’d rather have by my side. You just feel safer when you’re with someone like Howard Smith. His strength, stability and absolute attention to detail makes you realize that everything’s gonna be alright- even in the toughest of times. The dude’s as solid as a rock.

If we elect Howard Smith as our next Huron County Commissioner, he’ll serve his constituents with a steady hand, an open heart and the resolve of a man who sees things through.

Chris Castle

Norwalk City Councilman (4th Ward)

* * *

I am a registered Republican. With that being said, Howard L. Smith will receive my vote for Huron County Commissioner in this upcoming election.

With partisan politics aside, Howard Smith represents the values and ethics that I hold dear. I have personally known Howard for about 18 years. I served with him in Iraq as his Operations NCO. While in Iraq, he placed emphasis not only on the missions that needed to be accomplished but on the safety of his soldiers. While in Iraq, our unit completed over 500 combat missions without any fatalities. And I attribute this to Howard's leadership abilities and common sense approach to stressful situations.

His mentorship and guidance led our company into an astonishing success rate. Howard maintains a cool and collective demeanor regardless of the situation. I respect the man, the father and the leader. I know from my experience with him that he is sincere in his desire to do good for the citizens of Huron County. He is not a "Career Politician" with his own pocketbook in sight. He wants what is best for our community and will tirelessly work for it.

Brian Alger

Norwalk

* * *

I would like to write on behalf of Mike Nottke who is running for Huron County Commissioner. I have known Mike Nottke all of his life as a neighbor and friend. Mike is dedicated to his family and a loyal member of our church. Mike is also a caring and capable public servant. He has been a trustee of our township for quite a few years and is always striving to improve Lyme Township. Mike is a hard worker and will be diligent in becoming knowledgeable in the responsibilities the position of county commissioner requires. I believe as commissioner Mike would make every effort to serve Huron County residents to the best of his ability. I am looking forward to voting for Mike Nottke on November 8.

Sharon Musser

Bellevue

* * *

The most important job a Huron County Commissioner has is to pass the annual county budget. How much a board decides to allocate each county office is extremely important because it dictates how that office can operate for the year. The officeholders appreciate a commissioner that will stop by their office and truly listen to what their needs are. In turn, the taxpayers expect a commissioner of the board to prudently allocate their tax dollars.

Mike Nottke is a perfect combination of those two traits. As a Lyme Township trustee, Mike has had to balance the funds available with the needs of his constituents for 20 years. He knows the complicated world of government finance. Mike led in the process of obtaining millions of dollars in capital improvement funds for Huron County’s roads and bridges. He has been our voice on the state level to get the funding we deserve when many larger counties try to talk over us. Mike represents many of us – middle class, blue collar, hard-working, patriotic, Christian folks.

Remember, the “key” to good county government, is electing Mike Nottke for Huron County Commissioner.

Dennis Stieber

Norwalk

* * *

I have known Todd Corbin for fifteen years or so. The first thing you see is his smile. Behind that smile is a man among men.

He is the man that tucks his children in at night but prays for other children not safe in a bed.

He is the man that packs a school lunch for his children but gives up his own lunch money for the teen on the street.

Todd Corbin is the man that notices what other people look away from. He walks right up to the homeless, the lost, and the needy. Todd Corbin SEES them. Not only does he see them, he offers what he can to them.

His family is used to Daddy being a little late for a game. He won’t tell anyone that he was sidetracked on the way to the game to get a homeless kid to shelter.

Huron County NEEDS Todd Corbin. He is selfless. Kind. Loving. Honest.

Vote for Todd Corbin.

Maggie Bunch

Stafford, VA

(Hometown: Bellevue)

* * *

It is my pleasure to endorse Daivia Kasper for the office of Huron County Prosecutor. As recently retired clerk to the Huron County Commissioners and administrator I had the opportunity to work with Ms. Kasper on an almost daily basis for the past 17 years. In all of our dealings she always demonstrated exceptionally sound judgment, integrity, and knowledge of the law. Ms. Kasper’s work ethics goes without question.

Some of the areas in which I personally worked on with Ms. Kasper are as follows: Employee issues, revision of the county personnel policy, joint ditch contractual agreements with neighboring counties, development of bid packages, and contracts. Ms. Kasper also successfully defended Huron County against a multi-million dollar lawsuit over public records requests, which I was directly involved in. Without her expertise and knowledge the county would have lost millions of dollars.

Along with representing the Board of Huron County Commissioners she also serves as legal advisor to 80 public offices and agencies, such as Township Trustees, and Fire Districts.

Upon taking office Ms. Kasper quickly reorganized the Prosecutor’s Office and added additional Assistant Prosecutors with additional funding from the County Commissioners. Ms. Kasper’s selection of new attorneys was based on qualifications not political affiliations. During my tenure I found Huron County office holders Republican and Democrat alike held Ms. Kasper in the highest regard.

In closing, I hope you will join me in voting to keep Daivia Kasper, Huron County Prosecutor on November 8, 2016.

Cheryl Nolan

Retired Huron County Administrator/Clerk

* * *

I worked as a corrections officer at the Huron County Jail for Sheriff Dane Howard. During that time, I found the sheriff to be a great role model in our community.

Everyone employed at the sheriff’s department has great respect for his commitment, hard work and dedication. His many years of experience have proven he is an outstanding law enforcement officer.

He is the best choice for sheriff of Huron County.

Don’t forget to vote for Sheriff Dane Howard.

John McCarty

Norwalk

* * *

The Navy Cross. It is only given to those who display extraordinary heroism, decisive leadership, courage in the face of heavy enemy fire, and utmost devotion to duty. Lives were saved by this recipient’s actions. Courage, honor, integrity, and trustworthiness are this recipient’s hallmark. This recipient has served us through the Huron County Sheriff’s Department and currently serves us through the Norwalk Police Department. This leader is an example of the qualities we admire and honor in a public servant who uplifts us and those who put on the police uniform, serving and protecting our community. We are privileged to have such a hero in our midst. He is seeking to become your next Huron County sheriff. His name is Todd Corbin. I urge you to vote for Todd Corbin, Huron County sheriff.

Mark Cmar

Lyme Township

Bellevue

* * *

I would like to take this opportunity to publicly go on record as endorsing Dane Howard to be re-elected as the sheriff of Huron County. Sheriff Howard has done everything in his power to protect and to serve the citizens of Huron County for the past eight years. I am confident that if re-elected, he will continue to serve the citizens of Huron County in the same exemplary manner.

I have come to know Sheriff Howard and quite a few of his staff and have nothing but the highest respect for each and every one of them. They continually put the safety of each and every citizen above even their own well-being.

Sheriff Howard has also been a good steward of the taxpayer’s money. He can be counted on to take good care of what is entrusted to him. In my opinion, Dane Howard deserves another term as the Huron County sheriff.

Michael Courtright

Willard

* * *

New London Local Schools has meant a lot to my family and me.

They gave all three of my children a solid education that helped them move on to rewarding careers. Jeremy, Serena and Seth loved their time at New London and the people they met there.

We were made to feel like a part of the community almost immediately upon moving here and are so grateful for the love and kindness we have been shown over the years.

New London schools provides more than just an education to their students; they provide a chance for a bright future. We are fortunate to have such a beautiful facility and we need to make sure its future is preserved. Therefore I am asking for your support of New London Local Schools on Nov. 8.

Dane A. Howard

Huron County sheriff

New London

* * *

He could have picked any law enforcement official to speak on his behalf regarding mental illness and its impact on law enforcement. During a function in Columbus, Ohio Gov. John Kasich chose Huron County Sheriff Dane Howard to talk to several media outlets regarding the topic. For those who know Sheriff Howard well, our governor’s selection was no surprise. Sheriff Howard is a hands-on, working sheriff who has been at the scene of almost every major event our agency has handled during the past eight years. From the countless drug raids, gun calls, barricaded subjects, warrant round-ups, etc., day or night Sheriff Howard has been there supporting his staff.

Sheriff Howard is a highly decorated law enforcement officer whose career has spanned over 30 years. He is a graduate of the National Sheriff’s Institute and a consultant to the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association. Prior to being elected sheriff, he was a detective with the sheriff’s office and solved over 500 felony cases and received numerous awards for his investigative abilities. He also worked as a police officer for the Villages of Plymouth, Greenwich and New London. While serving as sheriff, he has dedicated countless resources toward drug enforcement, employee training, equipment upgrades and educational programs for the entire county. At his direction, deputies routinely give talks to schools, businesses and social organizations on topic such as “Refuse to be a Victim”, “Active Shooter”, and “Drug Abuse and Drug Identification”. He is the co-founder of the Starfish Program which has expanded to nine counties.

Sheriff Howard has received high marks from the state auditor’s office for successfully managing his budget of $4.5 million. He started an inmate bed rental program that to date has brought in $547,000 of income to Huron County. Sheriff Howard is the true definition of what a public servant should be and he is well respected by his peers, both locally and from around the state. Please join me in keeping the best qualified candidate in the office of sheriff.

Chief Deputy Ted Patrick

Huron County Sheriff’s Office

Margaretta Township

* * *

The Local Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (OPBA) members of the Bellevue Police Department confidently recommend Dane Howard for the position of Huron County sheriff. Sheriff Howard has shown the community in his tenure the ability to manage and lead the Huron County sheriff’s office. Along with leading, Sheriff Howard has also managed the taxpayer’s money in a wise manner by continuing to provide law enforcement services to Huron County. Those services and programs range from deputies interacting in schools, county court, responding to 911 calls, community involvement, and operations at the jail. Sheriff Howard exemplifies honesty, fairness, and thoughtfulness in all aspects of the county in relations to members of the Bellevue police department.

Members of the Local OPBA at the Bellevue police department believe Sheriff Howard is the most qualified candidate for the position and endorse his re-election as Huron County sheriff.

Tom Saleski

Local OBPA Director

Bellevue Police Department

* * *

I am writing this in support of Sheriff Dane Howard in the upcoming election.

I have known Sheriff Dane Howard for over 25 years. I have had the unique privilege to have worked with Dane before and after he came to the Huron County Sheriff’s office. When Dane first came to the sheriff’s office, I was the patrol division commander and special response team commander. Dane was one of our hostage negotiators and attended the FBI Hostage Negotiator School. I had the privilege of not just knowing Dane, but supervising him before he became sheriff. Dane and I worked on several cases together over many years, and I would like to say he is a dedicated, self-driven, professional and intelligent individual.

I remember a case he worked involving elder abuse. Dane was driven to solve and obtain a conviction in the case. He received an award from the State of Ohio and the Attorney General’s Office in recognition for his efforts. Dane and I had a conversation regarding the award. He stated that it was not the award that was important to him, but the fact that he could play a part in protecting the elderly of the county.

There were many cases that he and I worked together on. When Dane was elected sheriff of Huron County, he came into my office and requested that I delay my departure because he could use my experience during the change of administration. I accepted and stayed for an extra year. I was happy to have the pleasure of working under him as the sheriff of Huron County.

I have worked for four sheriffs over my career in law-enforcement and I am confident that Sheriff Dane Howard is the most qualified, dedicated, self-driven and professional person to hold the position of the top law enforcement officer in the county.

Major Greg Englund, retired

* * *

I would ask that you continue to support Huron County Sheriff Dane Howard in the upcoming election. As a two-term sheriff, I have quickly learned that there is a unique bond between county residents and their sheriff. Sheriff Howard has demonstrated that bond with unwavering honesty and integrity in working to create a sheriff’s office that truly serves your community. The office of sheriff is vital to a safe, vibrant community, and I am certain that Sheriff Howard is the leader to help the citizens of Huron County guide those efforts.

Please join me by supporting my friend, Sheriff Dane Howard.

Sheriff Andrew J. Smith

Logan County Sheriff

* * *

Before election day, I urge you to make sure you’ve done your homework, specifically, for Huron County sheriff. Ask people that really do know what’s going on. As someone who was the one in the know, I hope that you will consider my words as advice on who to elect as your sheriff.

I personally know exactly what type of candidate both men are that are running for the office of sheriff. It’s not my style to bash anyone, nor get pulled into this negative campaign tactics that we as a society are unfortunately too familiar and all right with. So instead, I’ll just tell you who I think the best candidate is based on someone who does know, as I worked with both men.

Sheriff Howard is clearly the right candidate to keep as sheriff. Since being elected, Dane Howard has made every decision based on the following: what’s the best decision and how will it affect the citizens? Am I taking care of the safety/security of the office and its employees? Is this decision going to hold true to the oath of office that I took? It may not have always been popular or may have meant someone may no longer be employed. It may have meant that he would open himself up for scrutiny. But he doesn’t care, as long as it is in the best interest of those three things —the citizens, the office, and the oath to protect and serve.

We live in a society of sensationalism, and it’s turned employees into feeling entitled. This creates unhappy past employees who were held accountable for their actions and since had to part ways. This also has created current employees to question why they are getting disciplined, then falling into the trap of unhappiness and complacency, which doesn’t allow them to perform as they once did —or promised when Sheriff Howard took a chance on them. All that Sheriff Howard wants is his employees to be accountable and serve to the best of their abilities.

Re-elect Dane Howard for sheriiff — from someone who knows.

Brianne Cooper

Former sheriff department employee

* * *

I would like to share with you my perspective of the upcoming November election for the office of Huron County sheriff. I was sworn in as a special deputy in August 1975 by the former Sheriff John Borgia as a special deputy. I am a certified deputy, meaning I completed the normal training that all deputies are required to complete, as well as the ongoing training every year. Sheriff Howard designates a large amount of hours and budget to training of the deputies to improve their ability and efficiency of the entire department.

I have witnessed Sheriff Howard make entry into suspected drug houses with the swat team because he would not ask his men to do anything that he himself would not do. I have seen his uncanny way of getting a suspect’s confession to a crime. I’ve seen Sheriff Howard support all the deputies and offer guidance on how to obtain critical evidence in cases they are investigating.

Being the leader that he is is only a small part of his makeup. I have heard Sheriff Howard say many times that every tax-paying citizen of Huron County deserves the best service and protection that every member of the Huron County Sheriff’s Office can provide because they are paying our salary. Sheriff Howard will stand behind and support every deputy that does their job, while expecting everyone to do their best, even pushing them to perform above the normal.

It was Sheriff Howard’s vision to start the Christian-based Starfish Program, helping heroin addicts control their addiction with a 50 percent success rate, way above other programs, one addict at a time. Sheriff Howard has also quit counting after he has personally effected over 500 felony arrests, while standing for the victim’s rights and well-being.

Sheriff Howard oversees a $4.3 million budget with 55-plus employees, 20-plus vehicles, covering 500 square miles, driving over 500,000 miles per year, while following all state and federal mandates.

My vote is for experience and professionalism — Sheriff Howard.

Special Deputy Ron Robinson

Norwalk

* * *

Dane is a man of integrity, honor and courage. He always does what’s right — even if it’s not politically correct. He does what is right for the citizens of this county — even at the cost of “upsetting” some people because that is the right thing to do. He is a law enforcement officer, not a politician.

I can give you a list of all the schools he has attended to prove his qualifications. The newspaper wouldn’t print them all because it would take up too much space. (Does that tell you something?)

Dane has dedication to his men. I see on a daily basis how he backs up his officers. I’ve spent many nights laying in an empty bed praying for Dane and all his officers to come home safely. He worries about each and every one of them.

As soon as he gets a call, he puts on his shoes and is out the door. I know in that instance, I come in second place. His mind is only on the safety of his officers and the safety of the citizens of this county.

He has solved more felonies and has the best conviction rate, thereby proving he has the experience to lead his men to solve crimes. I not only urge you to check his record against his opponent, I dare you. There is no comparison.

It’s all public record, go ahead, ask the courts. Ask for their personnel files. Don’t believe what you hear, go for the proof.

Dane Howard’s record in law enforcement speaks for itself.

If you want to feel safe in Huron County, re-elect Dane Howard for Huron County sheriff.

Peggy Howard

New London

* * *

It is my pleasure to write this letter in support of the New London Local Schools’ emergency renewal levy.

I have had three children attend and graduate from New London after attending grades kindergarten through 12. Mitchel and Evan have gone on to careers in law enforcement after graduating from NC State College’s police academy. Tyler chose to graduate from The Ohio State University with a Master’s Degree in Math. He then decided to return to New London to teach junior-high math with his future wife Shelby where they will raise their family.

All three of my sons received an excellent education filled with fond memories of their time in New London and made many lifetime friends. My husband Alan and I both graduated from New London as did Alan’s mother and father.

Our story is not too uncommon for New London because many of its graduates have decided to raise their families here so they too can attend this wonderful school.

New London is full of tradition and spirit. That’s why it is important to support this levy to help ensure that the future will continue to be bright for the children and grandchildren of those of have previously graced these halls. You may not always agree with every decision made but New London has done a good job in educating our students thanks to our dedicated staff and that is what is important. New London Local Schools needs your continued support. Please vote yes to renew this levy.

Amy Cawrse

Co-chair , New London Wildcat Pride Committee

* * *

My name is Mark Kaufman, and I have been the chief of police in the City of Bellevue since 2013 and have been a police officer there for more than 26 years. I am a life-long resident of Huron County and have previously served on the Huron County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.

I am writing this letter to endorse and show support for Todd Corbin, candidate for the office Huron County Sheriff. I have known Todd for more than 15 years and served with him on the Special Response Team. I have come to know him as a man of character and integrity who has the best interest of the county’s residents in mind.

My experience tells me that Todd will make the difficult decisions that are necessary to manage the sheriff’s office correctly, to protect the rights of all and enforce the law fairly and to return a high level of morale to the dedicated men and women of that agency.

Please join me in voting for Todd Corbin for Huron County sheriff on election day.

Mark Kaufman

Bellevue Chief of Police

* * *

One would have to be hard pressed to find any reason why Dane Howard should not be re-elected sheriff of Huron County.

Dane’s history in law enforcement should speak for itself when it comes to fairness, discipline, and compassion. Dane has taken great pride in his profession for the many years I have known him. I would encourage anyone to take a look at the awards and respect he has received from all over the state of Ohio by going to the Facebook page “Re-elect Dane Howard for Sheriff.”

He strives to do what is right, honest and best in all situations, even if it doesn’t make everyone happy. I have never seen a more dedicated, caring and compassionate civil service worker than Dane. In fact, he has been passionate for many years about the drug epidemic and the lives it has destroyed. He has gone to great lengths to find a way to help addicts have a chance at recovery.

Dane and Pastor Doug Winner founded the Starfish program several years ago and this program gives addicts a chance to get the help they desperately need. Dane does not just sit back and dictate what he wants done in this county; he comes alongside his staff to help them do their jobs to the best of their ability. I know there have been many times where he has placed himself in dangerous situations because he is part of the team, not just an administrator. Dane is selfless as sheriff of Huron County, and this selflessness is what we need more of in this world. Dane Howard has more integrity and outstanding character than any person I know. There is no doubt in my mind that he deserves to be re-elected as sheriff of Huron County.

Lisa Coey

Greenwich

* * *

It has been my pleasure to work closely with Sheriff Dane Howard during my tenure as the police chief of New London.

The police department enjoys an excellent working relationship with sheriff Howard and his department.

Sheriff Howard is the consummate professional — a dedicated law enforcement officer. His honesty, loyalty and integrity is unquestionable.

During his 30-plus years in law enforcement he has received numerous awards and commendations. Sheriff Howard has kept pace with ever-changing laws and court decisions by continuing education. He is considered a “working sheriff,” not only handling many administrative duties, along with responsibility of the jail and court security, but answering calls for service with his deputies.

Sheriff Howard is seeking a third term in office and has proven to be an effective leader, administrator, law enforcement officer and, most importantly, public servant to the citizens of Huron County.

Therefore, I am endorsing sheriff Dane Howard for re-election on Nov. 8.

Chief Michael J. Marko

New London Police Department

* * *

Volunteers from the Board of Elections made absentee voting available to more than 40 residents of the Carriage House, with the help of the competent staff at the facility. Kudos to both groups. They all made sure that each voter followed all the rules of proper voting, and It was all accomplished in less than two hours. It was a record turnout for the facility, and we all appreciated everyone's work to make this event possible.

Mary L. Stewart

Norwalk