Veterans, taxpayers deserve better from county leaders

The article said the commissioners were required to provide a building, so not only are the commissioners ignoring the needs of the veterans, they are also ignoring their lawful duty. When the county treasurer "demanded" a new building the commissioners were quick to come up with a few million dollars to provide one. If better housing for the veterans services was needed it could have been provided at that time.

The commissioners spend the tax money we provide to them very liberally in many areas, yet they are unwilling to help those individuals who have sacrificed so much to give us our freedom and our prosperity. We should expect better from them.

John E. Rose

Norwalk