Once troubled teen credits Dunlap's guidance, compassion with saving his life

It started when I was a young man, enthusiastic to learn the field of law enforcement. As a previous troubled teen I quickly found myself under the wing of Mr. Dunlap to which I felt secure, having what I would come to know as a surrogate father figure throughout my life due to his undoubted dedication and attention to detail and kind, caring spirit. Mr. Dunlap's teachings although unknown at the time would be the foundation for a long and successful career in the United States military and currently as a federal police officer.

Additionally I credit Mr. Dunlap's guidance and compassion through his own life lessons instilled through his teachings and a "never give up" discipline that I credit with saving my life both as a United States Infantryman during combat operations in Iraq and on the streets as a police officer. Through my time of knowing Mr. Dunlap, I always knew that I could call at any hour of the day or night and that he would be there, offering his support or even his couch if needed. That’s who Mr. Dunlap is. He is more than a decorated former Huron County sheriff, a Law Enforcement Instructor or a city official, he is family and treats everyone he makes contact with in the same regard, inviting to a cup of coffee or to swap a few hunting stories. I’m sincerely humbled to have him in my life and the great people of the 57th district deserve to have a man like Tom Dunlap as their representative, with his unparalleled integrity, honesty and drive to make the 57th district the best that could possibly be.

Brian J. Clouston

U.S. Army veteran and police officer Mandan, North Dakota