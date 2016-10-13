This guy likes to flap his mouth

Who doesn’t like any agreement with other countries. He would go to war with just about any of them. Heard what other leaders think of him? Are we ready for more wars, more young men to die?

Even his own party members are against the things he says. Because they are Republicans will still vote for him. Even if they don’t agree with what comes out of his mouth. He knows everything about everything.

He doesn’t even pay his own bills. He won’t submit his taxes. What does he have to hide?

Do we want someone like him running our country? God help us. If you are so dissatisfied with our country, move to another. Yes, horrible things are happening. Do you really think this loud mouth can fix it? Lol, I haven’t heard him say a good word about anything. Missed it?

Granted, Hillary isn’t the best, but definitely the lesser of two evils. She has knowledge and experience, knowledge that he lacks. As much as some poeple dislike Bill, what man is going to stand up and admit what happened? Do you know of a man who would? It’s between he and his wife. If she can forgive him, that’s their business.

Just remember, we had no national debt when he was in office.

Do you like the things he talks about? Our children are listening to his mad behavior.

Just take a moment and think of what you have heard. Are you pleased with it? Have you ever heard such convention has brought out?

Just remember this will not only affect us but our children and grandchildren.

Pat Sprunk

Norwalk