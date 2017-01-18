OSHA cites manufacturer after inspection finds workers remain exposed to hazards at Ohio plant

On Jan. 17, 2017, the agency issued SanCasT Inc. three repeated, and four serious safety violations carrying proposed penalties of $235,879. The agency cited the company for similar violations in both 2013 and 2014.

“Companies cited repeatedly for the same safety violations demonstrate a lack of concern for employee safety,” said Larry Johnson, OSHA’s area director in Columbus. “Manufacturing facilities need to take a hard look at machinery operations, guarding and safety training to protect employees from injuries on the job.”

In its inspection, OSHA found the company:

– Failed to develop and implement adequate lockout/tag out procedures and periodically inspect such procedures.

– Exposed workers to live electrical contacts.

– Did not install machine guards.

– Exposed workers to fall hazards because guardrails lacked a top rail and floor holes were not covered.

Based in Wilmerding, Pa., SanCasT is a subsidiary of Wabtec which manufactures parts and equipment for locomotives, freight cars and passenger transit vehicles.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

To ask questions, obtain compliance assistance, file a complaint, or report amputations, eye loss, workplace hospitalizations, fatalities or situations posing imminent danger to workers, the public should call OSHA’s toll-free hotline at 800-321-OSHA (6742) or the agency’s Columbus Area Office at 614-469-5582.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance. For more information, visit www.osha.gov.