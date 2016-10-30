Home improvement operators accused of repeat violations

Thomas Carr, Juanita Carr, and their current company, Affordable Fence and Construction LLC, are accused of violating Ohio’s consumer protection laws.

“Our goal is to protect Ohio’s families,” DeWine said. “We won’t tolerate people deceiving consumers and ignoring their obligations under the law.”

According to court filings, the Carrs currently operate in Columbus, but they previously operated under the name My Fence Project in northeast Ohio. After consumers complained that they paid My Fence Project for services they never received, the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the Carrs in Lorain County Common Pleas Court. In 2013, the court ordered the defendants to pay consumer restitution, which they have not paid.

In 2016, central Ohio consumers began filing similar complaints against the Carrs’ new company, Affordable Fence and Construction. Consumers said they paid for fencing or other home improvement projects that either were never provided or were performed in a shoddy manner. Estimated consumer damages currently total about $14,000, based on six consumer complaints.

In the new lawsuit and motion for temporary restraining order, filed Thursday in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court, the attorney general seeks consumer restitution and an order banning the defendants from offering home improvement services to consumers.

DeWine encourages consumers to research businesses carefully by reviewing consumer complaints and court filings, talking to past customers, and obtaining written estimates from other businesses before making a final decision.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive business practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 800-282-0515 or www.OhioProtects.org.