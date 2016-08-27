State sues home improvement contractor, seeking consumer restitution

The lawsuit charges Dennis W. Benjamin and Gloryview Windows and More LLC with violating state consumer protection laws.

According to the lawsuit, the company offered window and door installations, among other home remodeling services, but provided shoddy, substandard, or incomplete work after accepting payment from consumers.

Estimated consumer damages currently total approximately $57,000, based on seven unresolved complaints from consumers in the counties of Muskingum, Coshocton, Fairfield, and Noble.

“These are expensive projects, and consumers expect to receive what they pay for,” DeWine said. “Our goal is to help consumers who have been harmed and to protect other consumers from experiencing similar problems.”

The Attorney General’s lawsuit, filed in the Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, accuses Dennis W. Benjamin and Gloryview Windows and More of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and Home Solicitation Sales Act by failing to deliver promised services, performing shoddy and substandard work, and failing to provide proper notice to consumers about their cancellation rights. In the lawsuit, Attorney General DeWine seeks an end to any violations of the laws, restitution for consumers, and civil penalties.

Consumers can help protect themselves from home improvement problems by taking the following steps:

• Research the business. Ask family, friends, or neighbors for the names of contractors they recommend. Contact other customers to ask about their experiences with the business. Check for complaints on file with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Better Business Bureau. Conduct an Internet search using the business’s name and words such as “complaints” or “reviews” to gather more information.

• Get multiple estimates. Be wary if one contractor quotes a price that is much lower than the prices other businesses are offering. The contractor later may demand more money or fail to complete the work as promised.

• Don’t make large payments in advance. Be wary of contractors who demand large upfront payments, such as half or more of the total cost.

• Get a detailed written contract. Insist on a written contract detailing the costs, the work to be done, and the starting and end dates. If the contract resulted from a door-to-door sale, make sure it includes notice of your cancellation rights under Ohio’s Home Solicitation Sales Act.

• Consider paying with a credit card. Paying with a credit card generally gives you greater protections to dispute unauthorized charges, especially compared to paying in cash.

Consumers who suspect a scam should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.