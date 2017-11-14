Four arrested; meth, cocaine seized in Norwalk drug bust

The Norwalk Police Department, with assistance from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, used a search warrant at a Fruen Street residence.

During the search, detectives said they located suspected meth and cocaine, as well as an unidentified amount of cash and items that could indicate drug abuse and trafficking. Authorities also located undisclosed stolen property associated with a recent burglary.

Detective Sgt. Seth Fry said authorities seized more than an ounce of meth, but an exact weight for the meth and cocaine would be determined after results come back from the lab.

The four people arrested in connection with the bust were:

• Stephanie L. Alsept, 46, on possession of cocaine.

• Alan R. Blodgett, 33, on an indictment through Erie County Common Pleas Court for aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon. He also reportedly was in possession of meth and a concealed weapon.

• Jeremy R. Manus, 36, on receiving stolen property.

• Randy A. Myers, 43, on possession of meth (nine times the bulk amount) and possession of criminal tools.

Police said additional arrests are expected.

The Norwalk Police Department and sheriff’s office both are members of METRICH, a 10-county decentralized task force focused on reducing the availability of illegal drugs and weapons.

Anyone with information concerning the suspected sale and/or use of illegal drugs is encouraged to call police at 419-663-6780. Information can be left anonymously.