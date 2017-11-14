2 arrested in counterfeit cash investigation

The Nov. 10 bust resulted in a search of the residence during which officers located evidence linking residents Kyle Weiner, 28, and Marcia Barnett, 27, to the counterfeit bills. The evidence collected from the scene included counterfeit currency, however, police chief Shannon Chaffins said the dollar amount is not being revealed yet as the investigation continues.

“We’re waiting to release that because they’re waiting to talk to another person,” he said, adding the department does not yet know if any other individuals were involved in the forgery. “We’re still looking into it.”

The search was prompted by “several reports” of fake bills throughout the city. In the past month there were at least two reports of counterfeit bills reported to the police, both $50 bills. One report came from East of Chicago and the other from Hy Miler, Willard Shell gas station.

“We’ve had several reports and they just kind of got the ball rolling. It was 50s or less,” Chaffins said of the counterfeit bills.

Also found during the search were suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. According to a press release on the matter, the evidence was seized and will be sent to the lab to be analyzed.

Weiner and Barnett, both of the Motson Street address, were arrested after the search and were transported to the Huron County Jail. Both were being held on forgery charges, though other charges may be pending. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Nov. 17.