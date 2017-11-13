Vehicles collide near raceway

So far today, the sheriff’s office has been unable to provide information about Sunday’s crash.

* * *

Authorities were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident that happened Sunday morning at the intersection of Ohio 18 and Ohio 601, near Summit Motorsports Park.

Details of the crash are limited at this time.

A dispatcher with the Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol said the accident report is pending and no other information was available.

At 9:13 a.m., Norwalk firefighters responded to the two-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, firefighters were informed by North Central EMS personnel that a person was trapped in a vehicle. Paramedics also requested firefighters’ assistance in setting up a landing zone for a medical helicopter.

Firefighters removed the person from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life, assisted with providing patient care and used Townsend Township crews to set up the landing zone. Townsend Township crews then took control of the scene because it occurred on the east side of Greenwich Milan Townline Road.

Norwalk firefighters returned to the station at 10:09 a.m.