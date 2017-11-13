New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Nov. 10 to 12

Stephanie L. Alsept, 46, of 57 Fruen St. — Possession of drugs

Marcia N. Barnett, 27, of 109 1/2 Motson St., Willard -—Forgery

Cameron M. Bays, 30, of 63RD St. — Disorderly conduct by intoxication

Austin A. Bledsoe, 20, of 111 Flat Rock Road, Bellevue -— Rape

James L. Braden, 38, of 1202 Mckinley St., Sandusky -— Menacing

Jeremiah D. Brogan, 29, of 509 Quail Creek Drive, Willard -— Driving under the influence

Jeffrey S. Deitsch Jr., 30, of Niewbrimmer — Fictitious plates

Jamie R. Gonzales, 30, of 90 Benedict Ave. -— Driving under suspension

Nicolle M. Kelley, 36, of 95 N. Prospect St. -—Assault

Jeremy R. Manus, 36, of 56 Fruen St. — Receiving stolen property

Christopher L. McConnell, 33, of 6700 Mason Road, Berlin Heights -— Contempt

Danny A. Mowry, 53, of 959 W. Peru Olena Road — DUI

Randy A. Myers, 43, of 47 1/2 Front St., Milan — Possession of drugs

Summer D. Pozworski. 31. of 809 Fifth St., Sandusky — Possession of Cocaine

Christopher P. Slisher, 20, of 97 S. Center St., Milan — Driving under suspension

Miranda L. Smith, 30, of Lawrenceville, Ga. -— Possession of drug abuse instruments

Shain M. Stark, 27, of 2918 Peru Center Road, Monroeville — Violation of probation

Skylre L. Vanmeter, 24, of 14218 E. Ohio 61 — Violation of probation

Kyle S. Weiner, 28, of 109 1/2 Motson St., Willard -— Forgery

* * *

Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:

Mark A. Francis Sr., 45, of 10487 Ohio 4, Swanton -—Assault

Sandra L. Laney, 43, of 19 Grand Ave. -— FRA violation (driving without insurance)

Richard E. Salmons, 54, of 72 South St., Berlin Heights — Nonsupport