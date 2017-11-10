logo

Fatal crash

Former Norwalk man killed in car accident

• Updated Nov 10, 2017 at 10:09 PM

SANTEE, S.C. — A former Norwalk, Ohio man died in a single-vehicle accident in South Carolina earlier this month.

Joshua Grega, 34, of Santee, was driving a 1974 Corvette south on State Park Road in Orangeburg County at 10 p.m. Nov. 2 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, said troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Grega, who had recently moved to Santee from Norwalk, was not wearing a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries, troopers said.

The accident remains under investigation.

He was the 21st person to die in vehicle collisions in Orangeburg County this year, troopers said.

