Group home employees accused of beating developmentally-disabled man

The Summit County Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the residential facility where the three staff members are accused of assaulting the 20-year-old resident. The sheriff's office learned of the allegations Oct. 26 but did not say when the incident happened.

Akron Municipal Court records show all three are charged in an Oct. 23 incident on Cliffside Drive in Akron.

Dominique Gladney, 23, is charged with felonious assault, abduction and assault in the case. Octavious Thomason, 43, and Mennyon Davis, 26, are charged with felonious assault and abduction, the sheriff's office said.

Gladney is a home manager at the facility, and Thomason is a project manager, the sheriff's office said. Davis is identified only as an employee.

The three suspects are in custody at the Summit County Jail. Investigators arrested Gladney and Thomason on Nov. 2 and Davis on Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation revealed employees became angry with the resident because he ate a staff member's sandwich, the sheriff's office said. Employees took him to the basement, held him there and struck him several times with a broom handle, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed in the case, the sheriff's office said.

Another provider has been contracted to provide services to the group home, the sheriff's office said.

The Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board is taking the allegations very seriously and is working with the sheriff's office, spokeswoman Tricia Perduk said in a statement.

"These are very serious charges and very troubling. Our immediate concern is for the individual who was harmed and making sure he gets the help he needs. We have taken all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of this individual and others that may have come into contact with these staff," the statement says.

