Troopers seize $266,000 worth of methamphetamine in traffic stop

On at 2:49 p.m. Thursday, troopers stopped a rented 2017 Infinity QX 60 with Arizona registration for a following-too-close violation on I-80 near milepost 72. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed approximately 246 ounces of methamphetamine submerged within liquid. The methamphetamine is valued at $266,000.

The driver, Shamel Eaton, 37, of Winsor, Conn., was incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

In an unrelated drug bust Wednesday, troopers stopped a 2014 Audi G7 with Washington registration for several traffic violations on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County.

Criminal indicators were observed and the driver admitted to possessing a small amount of marijuana. A probable cause search revealed a black hockey bag containing 29 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana. Troopers also located a suitcase containing a pound of marijuana in the vehicle’s trunk. The contraband has an approximate street value of $75,000.

The driver, Michael Marcello, 30, of Spanaway, Wash., was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both third-degree felonies.

Marcello was incarcerated in the Summit County Jail.