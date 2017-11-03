Combative student, 10, accused of attacking, threatening school staff

The Crestwood Drive boy was charged with two counts of felony assault and one charge each of assault, disorderly conduct, unruly child and delinquent juvenile, all misdemeanors. The charges are in connection with an incident Tuesday morning at North Point Educational Service Center.

An Erie County sheriff’s deputy working as the North Point school resource officer responded to the Galloway Road building’s main office. The deputy reported the boy, who “was yelling profanities and making threats to staff,” was placed in “a crisis prevention institute (CPI) hold” and then a school counselor and the principal “escorted” the student to the floor.

The staff members’ attempts to “de-escalate (the boy’s) combative behavior” were unsuccessful, according to the report. The deputy said he tried to hold the student’s head for safety purposes “as he was attempting to strike staff with it.”

Authorities escorted the boy out of the office so the school crisis aide could attempt to monitor him. The deputy reported the student’s allegedly combative behavior continued to escalate in a classroom, where he freed his legs and right arm from two school officials and then is accused of “kicking them both in the shins multiple times while spitting on them.”

The deputy, in his report, said he again held the boy’s head and in the process reportedly was “kicked in the shins and punched in the right arm.”

Eventually the boy calmed down, but after being escorted to the office, he is accused of threatening to kill staff members and uttered profanity at them, according to the report.

“It should be noted, (he) has been combative with many staff members throughout the school week. Staff and I advised (him) on multiple occasions if the behavior continued, he would be charged,” the deputy wrote in his report.

The deputy gave the student his Miranda rights, handcuffed him and escorted him to a cruiser. The boy then was transported to the Erie County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was processed and fingerprinted without incident.

School officials contacted the boy’s mother and advised her of the situation. Principal Marcie Muntz was unavailable for comment.