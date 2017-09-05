At least 42 shot over Labor Day weekend

The Chicago Tribune does not count suicides in its shooting data.

On Monday evening, a man shot a woman multiple times and then turned the gun on himself in an apparent homicide-suicide in the Austin neighborhood, according to a police media notification. The woman, 26, was shot several times and the man, 34, was believed to have shot himself in the head. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Police released no information about the circumstances of the shooting, except to say that it was believed to be a domestic attack.

The 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the back in the Lawndale neighborhood Monday night, according to a police media notification. Information on his condition and the circumstances of the attack wasn't immediately released.

In other shootings Monday:

— A 24-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in the Marquette Park neighborhood, police said in a media notification. The man was shot in the right thigh and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized. He was not cooperating with investigators, according to police.

— Not long before, a 19-year-old in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side was shot in the leg and buttocks, police said. He was walking on West 61st Street when a vehicle approached and an occupant of the vehicle began firing at him. The 19-year-old checked himself in at Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition before he was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, officers said.

— Just before 3:05 p.m., a woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in the Gage Park neighborhood, according to police. She was taken for treatment to Holy Cross Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

— Two men, including a 39-year-old, were fighting in an alley in South Chicago about 10:45 a.m. A third man suddenly got out of a nearby vehicle and shot at them, hitting the 39-year-old in a foot. The man later went to Mercy Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

About 15 minutes before that, two people were shot in Grand Crossing, also on the South Side, about 10:30 a.m., police said. A man, 24, and a second man, 30, both were shot in the buttocks while standing on East 68th Street. Both of the men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized. The men were shot by a man in a black or gray shirt who came up to them, started shooting, then took off on foot.

About 9 a.m. a 24-year-old man was walking on South Merrill Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood when a man wearing a red hoodie ran up to him and started firing at him. The man was hit multiple times, police said, and was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The shooter took off running in an unknown direction. Additional details weren't released.

