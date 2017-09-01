Troopers seize 143 pounds of marijuana and 300 grams of hashish

On August 30, 2017, troopers stopped a rented 2017 Kia Sportage, with Florida registration for a marked lanes violation on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County. Criminal indicators were observed and during a consensual frisk, the suspect removed a pill bottle of marijuana from his pocket. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 18 5-gallon buckets containing the contraband.

The suspect, Leo Charkins, 52, of Sonoma, Calif., was incarcerated in the Summit County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.