Officer issues nearly 30 commands before firing fatal shots

What started as a traffic stop of the woman driver for not signaling while changing lanes and malfunctioning brake lights escalated into an officer firing nine shots at Jason Hoops.

Many of McCoy's commands included swear words as he yelled, "You reach for that gun I will blow your brains out, do you (expletive) understand me?"

Kettering police Chief Chip Protsman said during a Friday press conference that in the 69 seconds from when McCoy noticed a Ruger handgun's grip sticking out of Hoops' front-right pants pocket, the officer told Hoops many times to comply.

Protsman said McCoy told Hoops six times to get his hands up, six times to put his hands on the dash, four times not to move, twice not to reach for the gun, twice not to do anything stupid and four times to relax.

"We know there was a physical confrontation where the officer reached in and grabbed hold of Mr. Hoops' right arm, trying to stop him from reaching down towards the gun," Protsman said. "This continues for a little bit. We now know through the investigation that Mr. Hoops pulled his hand away from him and then reached down for the gun and the officer stepped back and that's when the shots were fired."

McCoy told dispatchers, "Shots fired. Shots fired," before again yelling, "Hands up!" and firing four more shots.

"Through the investigation, we now know that at that time, that Mr. Hoops was looking at him and his hands did drop down towards where the weapon was again and the officer fired again for the second time because he felt threatened."

Hoops, 33, who rented an apartment in Dayton but who also had lived in Fairborn, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

The female driver and other male in the van could be heard asking Hoops -- who did not initially provide his name to the officer -- say, "Jason, please don't do it" and "it's just not worth it," Protsman said.

After the shooting, screaming and crying can be heard as McCoy yelled at the driver and other passenger to get on the ground. Several other officers arrived and Hoops' body was taken out of the van as officers and medics administered first aid.

Protsman said a criminal investigation of McCoy's actions would take place and the grand jury process initiated before an internal probe.

"What I've seen in this video, I'm pretty confident in saying that this officer did a very good job on this stop," Protsman said, adding that Hoops had a felony conviction and was legally prohibited from carrying a firearm.

Protsman said police had a signed statement from someone who said Hoops said was not going to go back to prison and "was willing to take out any cop that he had to."

