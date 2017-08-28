Norwalk police nab pair of suspected drug dealers

Officers conducted a controlled buy of heroin from a man the informant only knew as "DJ" from Lorain.

After the buy, the vehicle was stopped and Kenadrew Augusta Clark, 22, of Lorain, was found to be in possession of cocaine and heroin, police said.

Clark had warrants for his arrest through the Elyria Police Department for trafficking in fentanyl.

A backseat passenger, Jarvis Ray Burns Jr., 19, of Lorain, was found to be in possession of a scale and more than $2,600, which included photo-copied money from the controlled buy, police said.

Police said both men were involved in the sale of heroin. The pair were arrested and transported to the Huron County Jail.

Clark is charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin. Burns was arrested on charges of trafficking in heroin and possession of criminal tools.

Both suspects have criminal records for trafficking in drugs. Additional arrests are expected as a result of this investigation, police said.

Anyone with information concerning the sale and/or use of illegal drugs is encouraged to call Norwalk police at 419-668-3311. Information can be left anonymously.

The Norwalk Police Department is a member of the METRICH Enforcement Unit, a 10-county decentralized task force focused on reducing the availability of illegal drugs and weapons in Ohio.