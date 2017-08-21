Accident on U.S. 20 causes multiple injuries; one person flown from scene

The state Highway Patrol, North Central EMS and the Norwalk Fire Department responded to the accident.

According to the patrol’s Norwalk post, five people were injured and a LifeFlight helicopter was called to the scene.

A firefighter confirmed the door to one vehicle had to be “popped” to remove one passenger, and an injured person was flown from the scene to a hospital.

As of Monday evening, the patrol had not released the names of those involved in the crash.

However, an official at the scene stated one of the patients was a “young boy.”