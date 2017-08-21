logo

Huron County Jail Inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, August 18-20, 2017

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Updated Today at 6:33 PM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for August 18 through 20, 2017:

Nichole L. Barnett, 36, 412 Dale Ave., Willard — Failure to appear

Austin M. Burton, 18, Willard — Contempt

Benjamin J. Byrd, 21, 160 Concord Court — Probation violation

Brian T. Dahm, 33, 408 Exchange Road, New London -— Probation violation

Joshua A. Hobbs, 35, 66 N. Hester St. — DUI

Eric B. King Jr., Detroit, Mich. — Speed limits, driving under suspension

Zachery J. Obermiller, 18, 103 E. Main Street, North Fairfield — Theft

Cory J. Williams, 39, 23 Newton St. — DUI, harassment by inmate

* * *

Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:

Benjamin W. Burkhart, 26, 227 Madden St., Bellevue — Disorderly conduct

Benjamin T. Dorsey, 215 Wood St., Bellevue — Disorderly conduct

Ashley D. England, 30, Sandusky — Assault

Chad A. Gonzalez, 34, 143 Sinclair, Bellevue — Disorderly conduct

Kyle G. Gregory, 32, Maryville, Tenn. — Using weapons while intoxicated, assault, aggravated menacing

Jessica L. Krauss, 21, Green Springs — Procuring

Myles A. Moyer, 26, 5141 Young Road, Bellevue -— Disorderly conduct

Miguel A. Vazquez, 18, 55 N. Foster St. -— Unauthorized use of vehicle

