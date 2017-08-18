Three-vehicle crash closes state route

Here is the official highway patrol report on today’s accident:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post is investigating a three vehicle serious injury crash which occurred on August 18, 2017 at approximately 1245 PM on State Route 103 at MP 1 in New Haven Township, Huron County.

Randall E. Henderson Jr, 30, of Plymouth, Ohio was driving a 1997 Toyota Camry southbound on State Route 103. Mr. Henderson suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to St. Vincent Hospital by Metro LifeFlight. Mr. Henderson was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. His 1997 Toyota Camry was removed from the scene by Clark Brothers Towing.

Jessica A. Trevino, 36, of Plymouth, Ohio was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 northbound on State Route 103. Ms. Trevino suffered incapacitating injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Willard Mercy Hospital by Willard EMS. Ms. Trevino was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. Her 2012 Ford F-150 was removed from the scene by A&M Towing.

Erica Gonzalez, 41, of Willard, Ohio was a passenger in Ms. Trevino’s Ford F-150. Ms. Gonzalez suffered incapacitating injures as a result of the crash and was transported to St. Vincent Hospital by LifeFlight. Ms. Gonzalez was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alex Cruz, 10, of Willard, Ohio was a passenger in Ms. Trevino’s Ford F-150. Mr. Cruz suffered incapacitating injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Willard Mercy Hospital by Willard EMS. Mr. Cruz was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Ivan Lopez, 11, of Willard, Ohio was a passenger in Ms. Trevino’s Ford F-150. Mr. Lopez suffered incapacitating injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to St. Vincent Hospital by LifeFlight. Mr. Lopez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Valorie Cruz, 8, of Willard, Ohio was a passenger in Ms. Trevino’s Ford F-150. Ms. Cruz suffered incapacitating injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Willard Mercy Hospital by Willard EMS. Ms. Cruz was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Jose Lopez, 34, of Willard, Ohio was a passenger in Ms. Trevino’s Ford F-150. Mr. Lopez suffered incapacitating injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to St. Vincent Hospital by LifeFlight. Mr. Lopez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Randal J. Cok, 70, of Willard, Ohio was driving a 2013 International Semi towing a 2015 trailer southbound on State Route 103. Mr. Cok was not injured in the crash and was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Mr. Henderson and Mr. Cok were southbound on State Route 103 and Ms. Trevino was traveling northbound on State Route 103. Mr. Henderson attempted to pass Mr. Cok and drove into the path of Ms. Trevino. Mr. Henderson attempted to re-enter the southbound lane and struck the rear left of Mr. Cok’s trailer causing him to lose control. Mr. Henderson’s vehicle was struck in the right side by Ms. Trevino’s vehicles causing both vehicles to exit the east side of the roadway.

Alcohol or drug involvement is unknown at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

Assisting on scene were Willard Fire Department, Willard and North Central EMS, A&M Towing, Clark Brothers Towing, LifeFlight, Metro LifeFlight, Willard and Plymouth Police Departments.

* * *

(UPDATED at 4:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2017)

CELERYVILLE — Seven people were injured in a three-vehicle injury crash Friday afternoon in the Celeryville area.

“The only one (who) was not transported from the scene was the driver of the commercial vehicle,” said Sgt. Brian Gockstetter, of the state Highway Patrol, at the scene.

The accident happened about 1 p.m. and involved a car, pickup truck and tractor-trailer. The crash site was between Baseline and Holtz roads.

A gold Toyota Camry was off the east side of Ohio 103. Nearby was a XLT F-150 Ford pickup truck.

“The gold car was southbound on (Ohio) 103 passing the commercial vehicle, which also was southbound. During the pass, there was a northbound vehicle — a pickup truck. The car that was passing southbound swerved back in the lane and did not make it,” Gockstetter said.

“(It) basically sideswiped the commercial vehicle. It went left of center and went broad side and was T-boned by the northbound pickup truck.”

Eight people were in the three vehicles.

“Six occupants were in the pickup truck; three of them were children,” Gockstetter said, referring to the children whose ages are 8, 10 and 11.

“None of the children were LifeFlighted. They went to Willard Mercy (hospital),” the trooper added.

Two North Central EMS ambulances left the scene about 2:05 p.m. Only one of the ambulances had its lights activated.

Three LifeFlight helicopters were at the scene.

“Three people were flown from the scene,” Gockstetter said. “Two (helicopters) were from Toledo St. Vincent. Two people were flown from (the site) by Toledo St. Vincent. A third LifeFlight helicopter from Cleveland Metro was also on scene. It also took another occupant to Toledo St. V’s hospital.”

Gockstetter was asked about possible citations.

“Preliminarily, it just appears there was an improper passing by the gold vehicle,” the trooper said.

Five patrol vehicles responded to the scene. Willard Fire & Rescue received mutual aid from the AVR Fire District and Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department. An AVR truck left the crash site just after 2 p.m.

The Willard Police Department handled traffic control. A&M Trucker & Trailer and Clark Bros. Garage also were at the scene.

* * *

(ORIGINAL post)

CELERYVILLE — A traffic accident has closed Ohio 103 near this southern Huron County community.

The accident happened about 1 p.m. today and involved a commercial vehicle and two cars on Ohio 103 between Baseline and Holtz roads, the Mansfield News Journal reported.

The Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Several injuries have been reported and at least two medical helicopters were called in, the newspaper reported, citing a patrol dispatcher.

No further information is available at this point.

More information will be posted here when it becomes available.