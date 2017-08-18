Deputy resigns, investigation sent to prosecutor

Former deputy Robert Lombardo, of the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, has resigned in connection with the investigation, said Sheriff Todd Corbin.

The investigation was formerly under review by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). At this time, Corbin said the BCI report has been forwarded to the Erie County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for “outside prosecution and review.”

He also said the information he has is limited until the prosecutor’s office is done reviewing the case. Erie County attorney, Kevin Baxter, was unavailable for comment Friday.

“I’m in limbo,” Corbin said. “I’m just waiting to hear back from them.”