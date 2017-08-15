Man charged with rape of 9-year-old girl

A preliminary hearing is set for later this month for Eli J. Cummons, 29, on the rape charge, with additional charges possible, according to the Licking County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were contacted Monday, with the victim accusing Cummons of assaulting her multiple times between July 1 and July 15.

The sheriff's office said Cummons, who is not related to the girl, was arrested at his residence on the 200 block of North Street. He confessed to the assaults and to showing the victim child pornography, the sheriff's office said.

Bond was set at $150,000. Cummons was being held the Licking County jail Tuesday.

