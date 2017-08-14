Burglary suspect jailed

Chandler Newsome, 20, of Willard, was charged with burglary following an investigation involving an Aug. 1 incident, officers said.

According to an official statement from the Willard Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on Kennedy Drive last Tuesday to investigate a reported burglary. Upon arrival, officers said they were able to determine that several items were missing from the residence, including two television sets.

Police Chief Shannon Chaffins said officers were able to determine, through various interviews, that Newsome had visited the residence recently and been asked to leave “for unknown reasons.”

“Our further investigation disclosed that Newsome had very recently, after the burglary, sold a television to another individual,” Chaffins said. “The television was recovered and later identified as one of the missing televisions.”

Assistant Chief Adam Strong added: “We were able to locate and arrest Mr. Newsome without incident for his alleged involvement in the burglary.”

Strong said Newsome was transported to the Huron County Jail, where he remained as of Monday.

Willard police made the following statement when announcing the arrest: “Chief Chaffins and the Willard Police Department would like to thank the citizens for their help in this case. The information they provided led to a quick arrest of the suspect, and represents another step in our effort to make Willard a safer place for all of us.”