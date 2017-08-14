Local man jailed on multiple charges

According to an official statement from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Green initially was stopped Wednesday by Deputy Polachek for a speeding violation on Ohio 4. Upon further investigation, deputies stated that multiple concealed weapons of various types were found inside the vehicle, along with knives, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

“The drug paraphernalia that was seized as evidence will be sent to the crime lab to be tested for the presence of illegal drugs,” Polachek said.

As of Monday, Green was still being held at the Huron County Jail.