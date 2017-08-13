Man dies after motorcycle crash

The Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol is investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 12:09 a.m. on Ohio 18, west of Quarry Road in Brighton Township.

Robert Seneff, 23, of Hiram, was driving a 2010 Honda VT1300CS motorcycle east when the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert, causing it to go airborne and strike several trees, troopers said. The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle.

Seneff was transported from the scene by Southern Lorain County Emergency Medical Services to the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington to meet with a Metro LifeFlight helicopter. However, Seneff was pronounced dead at the fairgrounds by medical personnel from Metro LifeFight after their arrival, troopers said.

Troopers were assisted by the Wellington Police Department, Southern Lorain County EMS, the Lorain County Coroner's Office, and Don’s Towing.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.