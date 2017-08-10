logo

Fatal crash

Troopers seek info in fatal hit-skip crash

Updated Today at 12:31 AM

MARION – The state Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances involving a fatal crash that occurred at 4:45 a.m. today on Ohio 203 at the intersection of Ohio 95 in Marion County.

A 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Jacob R. Cannon, 20, of Marion, was southbound on Ohio 203 when he lost control of the motorcycle, overturned and traveled through the intersection of Ohio 95, troopers said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A preliminary evaluation of evidence from the scene indicates Cannon may have been struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene after the initial crash. Damage could be contained to the front of the vehicle. At this time, no witnesses have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the patrol’s Marion Post at (740) 383-2181.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

