Troopers seek info in fatal hit-skip crash

A 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Jacob R. Cannon, 20, of Marion, was southbound on Ohio 203 when he lost control of the motorcycle, overturned and traveled through the intersection of Ohio 95, troopers said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A preliminary evaluation of evidence from the scene indicates Cannon may have been struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene after the initial crash. Damage could be contained to the front of the vehicle. At this time, no witnesses have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the patrol’s Marion Post at (740) 383-2181.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.