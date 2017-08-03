Three young adults killed in collision at intersection

The state Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash, which occurred at 10:48 a.m. at an intersection in Ottawa County’s Salem Township — about 3 miles southeast of Oak Harbor.

Cora Roob, 19, of Port Clinton, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima north on Muddy Creek North Road when she came to the Oak Harbor Southeast Road intersection. She stopped at the stop sign and then pulled into the intersection, entering the path of an eastbound 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 being driven by Kenneth Recker, 47, of Port Clinton, troopers said. The collision sent both vehicles off the road in the northeast corner of the intersection.

Roob, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy and toxicology screen.

Roob’s vehicle had two occupants who also suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Barbara J. Redfern, 18, of Oak Harbor, was restrained in the right front seat. She was taken to Magruder Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The passenger in the left rear of the vehicle was restrained as well and also taken to Magruder Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries as well. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

Recker, who was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured, troopers said. His vehicle was towed by Pat and Son’s Towing.

Marijuana was located in Roob’s vehicle but authorities are uncertain if it contributed to the crash, troopers said, adding there was no alcohol use suspected.

Troopers were assisted by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Portage Fire District, Mid County EMS and the Ottawa County coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.