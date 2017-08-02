Do you know any of these people? Latest list of local fugitives released

* * *

Authorities have released the most recent list of people with outstanding warrants through Norwalk Municipal Court.

The list was current as of 8:51 a.m. August 1, 2017.

Those who are on this list are encouraged to contact police or court officials to make things right with the law.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, contact Norwalk police at (419) 663-6780.

Here is the list of people and their date of birth (if available):

Adams, Bettina J |04-16-1971|

Adams, Toria D |09/24/1992|

Adkins, Raymond R |12/29/1991|

Aguilar Zamorano, Wilson |10-05-1981|

Alexander, Scott |09-12-1993|

Alsept, Danny R |03-19-1984|

Alvarado, Jorge L |11-02-1976|

Alvarez-Lopez | |

Amburgy, Joetta | |

Anderson, Darryl K |12/29/1984|

Andres, Charles |09-13-1959|

Andres, Kendra J |07-15-1968|

Arnold, Devon A |05-20-1977|

Arredondo, Jose |07-15-1978|

Artiaga, Alex M |12-07-1979|

Arujo, Ubaldo |12-12-1982|

Atkins, Jason A |10-26-1976|

Avila Avila, Ruben O |01-27-1988|

Bailey, Christopher W |11-15-1982|

Bailey, Tanya L |08/03/1976|

Baise, Cindy |09-25-1958|

Baker, Brandy |12-25-1977|

Baker, Candy |08-05-1970|

Barajas, Jesus S |02-22-1970|

Barera, Santiago |05-28-1978|

Bashak, Karen A |10-12-1956|

Beck, Joshua J |01-29-1993|

Bedford, Arthur | |

Beese, David A |10-26-1996|

Bell, Robert R Jr |12-13-1961|

Bernal, Erick |06/05/1980|

Billingham, Melissa K |09-29-1962|

Black, Angelo M |06-15-1949|

Blais, Laurie J | |

Blake, Kimberly D |12-25-1973|

Blakely, Holly C |06-09-1988|

Bloodsaw, Vicky S |12-09-1966|

Bodden, Christopher D |12-02-1983|

Bodnar, Joshua E |02/17/1990|

Bodnar, Kenneth A |05/26/1988|

Bogard, James C III |03-16-1989|

Bohlman, Rickie D |12-24-1954|

Booth, Michael L |03/02/1969|

Bostic, Clayton M |10/11/1997|

Bostic, Jennifer L |07-20-1987|

Boyd, Irving Cedric |04-30-1979|

Braggs, Stephen L |08-29-1964|

Bravo, Ruben | |

Bray, Glonda |03-21-1970|

Bray, Steven M |11/17/1965|

Breitigan, Tammatha R |09-07-1972|

Brimmer, Joshua P |01-29-1983|

Brisboy, Joseph H |08-30-1985|

Brock, Clifford A Jr |11-10-1976|

Brown, Takhai Marquez |12-04-1992|

Brown, Thomas L Jr |12-11-1964|

Brown, Toronzo N |04/09/1977|

Brown, William K |02-17-1970|

Buress, Kevin E |02-11-1971|

Burtue, Homer D |02-16-1973|

Busby, Dante D |11/21/1976|

Butler, Jo Anne |02-04-1950|

Byrd, Benjamin J |01/02/1996|

Calderon Ruiz, Bruno N |11/06/1979|

Callipare, Keally | |

Campbell, Marc |10-22-1960|

Campo Reyes, Juan |06/24/1975|

Capelle, Jennifer |09-25-1977|

Carroll, Stevie Jr |03/05/1989|

Case, Jason L |10-12-1974|

Cassady, Alex J |02-20-1938|

Cassell, William C |05/26/1974|

Castaneda, William |03/15/1985|

Castillo, Daniel |01/16/1986|

Castillo, Oscar |09-09-1970|

Castle, Varlie A |08-27-1973|

Cawthorn, Chris |06-21-1984|

Chamberlain, Bobby L II |12-26-1967|

Champion, Tricia D |08-08-1975|

Chavez, Alvaro H |01-20-1977|

Cheatham, Eafrom O |05-08-1964|

Chenelle, Pascal C |07-03-1970|

Childs, Micheal Marie |11-24-1987|

Chrisanto, Lazada G |04-22-1968|

Christie, Anthony E |12/16/1991|

Christie, Emmitt E Sr |04-10-1968|

Clanin, Blake A |11-30-1996|

Claus, Tami E |09-20-1974|

Clayton, Frederick M |04-30-1968|

Colburn, Gary W |07-29-1966|

Collins, Clay E Jr |02-27-1979|

Collins, Edward C |10-05-1964|

Collins, Melissa |10-29-1973|

Conroe, Brian R |02-12-1979|

Contreras, Jose G |06-12-1973|

Cook, Mike |09-07-1970|

Copley, Georgia M |08/04/1988|

Cortez, Nestor D |09/12/1979|

Cottingham, Michael A |06-15-1967|

Couts, Joshua L |08-06-1993|

Crawford, James D |07-28-1950|

Cross, Kristina K |12-31-1985|

Cruz Ibarra, Rafael |06/24/1986|

Curcio, Linda M | |

Dailey, Nicholas M |02/25/1994|

Daniels, Randall D |07-31-1986|

Delaney, Aaron M |03-16-1987|

Deskins, Timothy W |09/24/1982|

Diaz Mejia, Omar |11-24-1981|

Diaz, Luis A |05/28/1977|

Dibiosso, Mike J |07-25-1955|

Dickman, Michael D |08-29-1987|

Digman, Debora S |11-25-1956|

Dillman, Matthew M |01/10/1969|

Dinis Da Silva, Ruben M |09/05/1990|

Dolsay, Danna C |10-09-1972|

Domingo Pascual, Ismael |07-28-1989|

Dominguez, Ismael |08-03-1991|

Dotson, Eddie S |01-26-1962|

Dowdy, Terry |10/24/1966|

Dunbar, William N |01/10/1991|

Dunn, Christopher L |04-15-1973|

Eagle, Jodi M |03/29/1973|

Eastman, Samantha N |04-13-1979|

Ebersole, Justin T |03/27/1980|

Eleazar, Ivan Solano |03-14-1995|

Erlenbach, Michael C |02/24/1973|

Errington, Molly L |05/20/1973|

Escobar, Noe |11-13-1989|

Escovar, Manuel |08-08-1979|

Evener, Charles |01-06-1967|

Fee, Raymond Anthony |05-26-1989|

Fenwick, Russell V |03-23-1966|

Fernandez, Mario |12-13-1979|

Figley, Tamara |12-05-1983|

Fiske, Marshall L |06-26-1970|

Fligor, David L |02-18-1987|

Ford, Jeffrey |08-08-1975|

Ford, Stephen N |10-26-1978|

Foster, Kerry F |05-08-1986|

Fraley, Earl D |10-02-1959|

Francisco, Elizer |12/02/1979|

Fyffe, Rodney D |10-19-1965|

Galindo, Tyzhaun K S |11-30-1995|

Galvez-Salas, Isidro |01/16/1986|

Garcia, Adonay |03-25-1972|

Garcia, Alfredo | |

Garcia, Carlos A |02/28/1980|

Garcia, Eric |05-13-1972|

Garcia, Linda Rose |08/31/1960|

Garcia, Romin Apolonio |08/30/1994|

Garcia, Ruben |06-09-1976|

Gariel Galvez, Angel |02/17/1985|

Garza, Jesus |10-30-1971|

Garza, Jesus R |02-06-1979|

Gay, Jamie S |09/22/1981|

Gaytan, Griselda A |06/10/1973|

Gebron, Ronda R |06-09-1961|

Gibson, Brenda M |01-20-1975|

Gilbert, Lonnie L |03/07/1974|

Gilleland, Nathanial J |10-05-1984|

Globensky, Buck Robert |06-28-1977|

Goins, Clifton |07-21-1963|

Gomez Lopez, David |02/05/1980|

Gonzales, Barbara |07-31-1957|

Gonzales, Daniel |08-27-1981|

Gonzales, Evaristo Jr |02-19-1951|

Gonzales, William O |04-10-1961|

Gonzalez Ruiz, Carlos Eduardo |05-13-1990|

Gonzalez, Aberamir | |

Gonzalez, David Z |04/18/1955|

Gonzalez, Juan Jr |06/28/1970|

Gonzalez, Manolo |11-18-1984|

Gonzalez, Miguel |12-20-1962|

Gonzalez, Roberto A |05-04-1993|

Gonzalez, Yovaneli Perez | |

Gonzalez, Yovany Pivaral |04-19-1988|

Gorman, Larry W Jr |01-27-1947|

Govelovich, Amy L |05-01-1974|

Granillo, Tommy |06-24-1959|

Griggs, Logan M |05-27-1993|

Grimes, Michael L |03-11-1971|

Grose, Terry L |12-11-1956|

Gruber, James A |03-17-1959|

Gutieres, Juan |01-24-1978|

Gutierrez, Manuel |04-15-1982|

Guy, John L |09-04-1975|

Hale, Kara S |08-10-1976|

Hall, Aaron D |06/20/1986|

Hall, Larry |10-04-1958|

Hall, Patricia |12-03-1955|

Hanna, Chad A |03-23-1975|

Hansen, Mark A |06-04-1967|

Hanson, Briana Y |06/01/1994|

Hardman, Colin J |06-23-1994|

Harkness, Harold W |11-26-1971|

Harman, Michelle S |09-25-1986|

Harper, Mark T |07-30-1961|

Hartson, Thomas C |09-10-1958|

Hartsuff, Dennis R |08-10-1949|

Haynes, Joseph H |03/04/1955|

Haywood, Brenda L |11/17/1958|

Hehl, Sandra L |09-13-1971|

Hemmer, Roger F |06/10/1982|

Hernandes, Migel G |09/16/1982|

Hernandez, Luis |03/15/1982|

Hernandez, Rivaro G | |

Hernandez, Saul M |11-20-1962|

Hersha, Joyce A |02-15-1959|

Hickman, Thomas J |02-12-1976|

Higgins, Robert W |09-01-1977|

Hill, Erwin L |12-01-1970|

Hockenberry, Toby L |11-23-1969|

Hooper, Harold W |09-11-1971|

Houghtland, Charles E |04/27/1995|

Houghtlen, Thomas E |09-14-1953|

Howard, Terrell D |02/19/1984|

Hoyt, Adrian K |11/15/1982|

Hunsaker, Stephanie L |08-15-1967|

Hunt, Leon E |06-18-1977|

Hunter, Deshannon D |01/22/1976|

Hunter, Richard D |08-15-1995|

Illen, Daniel |12/10/1978|

Inman, Ray |10-16-1969|

Irwin, Brandy |02-23-1975|

Jackson, Melvin |12-22-1956|

Jagel, Dylan J |07-13-1992|

Jameson, Kyle |12/10/1987|

Jankowski, Donald J |04/23/1957|

Jaramillo, Leeroy |09-15-1979|

Jarvis, Mark A |08/23/1975|

Jobe, Jeremiah M |03-05-1984|

Johnson, Charles E |03-04-1985|

Johnson, Kirsten L |11/07/1994|

Johnson, Susan |11-06-1970|

Jones, Heidi |07-01-1972|

Jones, Herbert T |02-05-1956|

Jones, Kevin Russell |04-02-1955|

Jordan, Cory P |05-03-1982|

Jordan, Rebecca |01-10-1984|

Joseph, Debra L | |

Juares, Reyes | |

Keinath, Melissia A | |

Kessinger, Robert E |03-10-1949|

Khachatryan, Razmik |05-31-1939|

Kieskowski, Ronald R |04-07-1968|

Kimble, Timothy T |09-29-1990|

Kinsley, Connie E |03-22-1949|

Kowalsky, Tommy |05-06-1960|

Laliberte, Charles | |

Lester, Stoney R |12-11-1959|

Lewis, Brandon T |07-10-1973|

Lewis, Lavonda S |03-04-1964|

Lindsey, Jennifer L |03/23/1980|

Long, John H |08-14-1947|

Lopez Almaras, Juan F |01-27-1970|

Lopez Reynoso, Adalberto |01/29/1982|

Lopez Velazquez, Manuel D |11-17-1970|

Lopez, Diego |11-13-1981|

Lopez, Fernando Felix |12-23-1995|

Lopez, Jesus | |

Lopez, Jose A |01-27-1985|

Lopez, Joseph L |07-30-1995|

Lopez, Juan C |12-05-1974|

Lopez, Rosember | |

Lopez, Ruben |08-01-1974|

Lucal, Chris W |02-03-1969|

Lynch, Eugene J |05-08-1953|

Mackall, Michael |11-15-1974|

Madden, Christoper D | |

Mahony, Mark H |04/29/1971|

Maldonado Diaz, Gilber |08/28/1991|

Maldonado Diaz, Gilber |08-08-1991|

Maltos, Seferino A |05-06-1977|

Marcy, Nathan W |10-10-1982|

Martin, Sherry L |02-22-1972|

Martines, Ronaldo |03-09-1975|

Martinez, Felipe B |12/22/1989|

Matheny, Tracy E |06-22-1964|

Matondo Konde, Joseph |04-06-1977|

Matuszak, Bradley M |08/05/1987|

Mays, Timothy L |01/02/1976|

Mccarty, Javon T |06/23/1995|

Mcclanahan, James C |01/05/1975|

Mcdonald, Darrell |10-05-1970|

Mcginn, Nick |08-25-1984|

Mclaughlin, Alberta |01-30-1937|

Mclaughlin, Toni L |08-05-1960|

Mclendon, Derek K |03/13/1972|

Meade, Sharon |11-23-1950|

Meadows, James H III |09-17-1983|

Mendes, Isidro |02-26-1974|

Mendez-Lopez, Alberto |05/15/1980|

Meza Martinez, Ivan Hector |03/25/1985|

Milikowski, Stacie |08-05-1976|

Miller, Candy L |05-13-1964|

Miller, Cathy Jo M | |

Mina-Vazquez, Carla Yesenia |06-17-1999|

Miranda, Rene P |02/17/1983|

Moff Enterprises, Inc | |

Moore, Dontae |02-01-1980|

Moore, Ray L |07-22-1964|

Morales Aguilar, Esvin D |03/22/1983|

Morales Velazquez, Bladimir |06/16/1990|

Morales, Bladimir |06-16-1990|

Morales, Esvin E |03-18-1971|

Morales, Jose |03-21-1972|

Morales, Jose D |03/17/1978|

Moralez, Egner H |06/27/1985|

Moreno, Ebeclain |07-21-1984|

Mosley, Christopher D |07-27-1978|

Muldrow, Tiffany J |03/15/1974|

Mullins, Rachel |04-11-1979|

Mullins, William |08/07/1965|

Munoz, Carlos |09-09-1967|

Munoz, Ricarda |01-25-1980|

Murphy, Charles Jr |11-14-1965|

Murr, Coty A |03-17-1993|

Murry, Brian A |09-23-1983|

Muscheno, Michael J |04-23-1985|

Mussenden Cruz, Angel Luis |01-16-1979|

Narramore, James C |06/29/1961|

Newman, Arthur A |09-08-1952|

Nieto, Salvador |10-15-1957|

Norman, Amanda C |05-26-1987|

Obregon, Alex |07/13/1981|

Ojeda Sosa, Marcos | |

Oliva, David |01-15-1959|

Ornelas Negrete, Salvador |05-30-1957|

Ortiz, Brian L |01-26-1981|

Ortiz, Jose H |02-01-1979|

Osborne, Danny R |02-14-1956|

Osorto, Larixa Y | |

Otero, Philip Jonathan | |

Overly, Brenda |08-19-1967|

Oxenger, David R |09/29/1983|

Pack, William L |04/16/1982|

Palmer, Johnnie |11-30-1959|

Paramore, Jeramy L |06-11-1993|

Parent, Kelly J | |

Parker, Vincent A II |05/03/1988|

Pascual, Ismael Domingo |07/28/1989|

Patel, Mit B |02-07-1996|

Patten, Jeanette M |03/01/1966|

Pendleton, James C | |

Perez Rojas, Carlos |08-10-1968|

Perez, Ciro Dejesus |07-14-1960|

Perez, Eliel Ignacio | |

Perez, Mario |05/01/1985|

Perez-Perez, Jorge | |

Perry, Lois L |09-05-1962|

Petrick, Patricia A | |

Phillips, Jerry D |07-29-1958|

Phillips, Michael P |11-11-1956|

Phillips, Scott M |07-22-1974|

Pierce, Elizabeth A |09-12-1994|

Pierce, William S |09-10-1992|

Pivaral, Obilkor |10-14-1973|

Poling, Shawn M |11/28/1972|

Ponce, Orlando |10-29-1981|

Poole, Latreva M |02-23-1973|

Porter, Ryan Lee |01/07/1992|

Pozar, Frank C |04/23/1953|

Pullin, Billy G |09-13-1955|

Putnam, Vince J |11/21/1983|

Quint, Kimberly K |07/22/1964|

Radcliffe, Edna M |08-07-1960|

Ramirez Hernandez, Hector |07-12-1975|

Ramirez Mencias, Denis Raul |10-23-1979|

Ramos, Juan A |08-13-1968|

Ramos, Wilmer |06-03-1984|

Ramos-Cruz, Jorge M |07/03/1968|

Ramsey, Eric S |01-10-1966|

Ray, Sanders E |06-24-1955|

Reed, Kendra R |05-20-1991|

Reilly, Louis A |11-25-1966|

Reyes, Edgardo |01-01-1971|

Reyes, Jerome |05-11-1980|

Reynolds, Tina M |10-24-1972|

Rhodes, Patrick W |07/31/1982|

Rice, Jenni L |07/21/1984|

Richards, Douglas C |06-07-1960|

Richards, Kristie C | |

Richardson, Jack C |12-30-1979|

Richburg, Debra L |04/28/1969|

Rinner, Brian | |

Risner, Jessica T |09-07-1979|

Risner, Micah D |05/22/1987|

Risner, Richard S |09-17-1966|

Rister, John D |12-27-1984|

Rivera, Jovani |08/30/1981|

Rivera, Luis Castro |10-12-1978|

Rivera, Mark A |11-19-1970|

Roberts, James E |12-13-1946|

Roblero, Miguel |09-17-1976|

Rodriguez, Jose |12-12-1990|

Roesel, Cherie | |

Roesel, Kevin |06-27-1969|

Roman Lopez, Luis Miguel |07/01/1996|

Rose, Jesse Harold Jr |02/21/1995|

Rose, Lawrence |07-09-1993|

Rowan, Mildred |09-20-1961|

Rowe, Kristin L |12-27-1990|

Ruiz, Jesus G |12-25-1973|

Russell, Jodi | |

Ryan, Jerahme L |03-30-1973|

Sabo, Bradley J |09-13-1981|

Saldania, Joseph R |09-21-1977|

Salmons, Martha J |08-03-1962|

Salvador, Aboytias |04-16-1980|

Samano, Jose |06-13-1980|

Sampson, Brandy N |11-22-1981|

Sams, Nicholas |05-17-1996|

Sanchez, Edmundo S |11-20-1974|

Sanchez, Lorna J |10-01-1950|

Sanchez, Marco Vinicio |07-12-1991|

Santiz, Marcelino |11-01-1988|

Santizo, Alexander |10-01-1962|

Santizo, Gisela |10-20-1988|

Santoryo, Victor |05-14-1981|

Schaffer, Joy L |03-10-1970|

Schell, Terry J |12-13-1962|

Schultz, June |07/01/1969|

Selmy, Lynnetta M |07/27/1970|

Sepeda, Benilda J |10-08-1976|

Setzer, Joshua A |07-07-1981|

Sexton, Hollis L Jr |03-20-1987|

Sexton, Hollis L Sr |02-13-1965|

Shafer, Amanda E |02/03/1978|

Sharpe, Timothy O |03/03/1992|

Sherck, William C |03/23/1957|

Short, Amanda |10-17-1976|

Siddell, Tyre Sha R |12/27/1994|

Simmons, Audra S | |

Simon Byrd, Lisa R |12-16-1971|

Sizemore, Helen M |10-27-1979|

Slagle, Dustin M |11/07/1994|

Smith, Clyde W |02-07-1959|

Smith, Gregory |09-20-1967|

Smith, Mark F |11/28/1955|

Smith, Scott Sr |02/27/1966|

Snyder, Autumn R | |

Snyder, Jade D |09/04/1993|

Soules, William K Jr |07-31-1982|

Sparks, David K |04-26-1961|

Spencer, Jeffrey J Jr |10-30-1984|

Spencer, Mathew |07-02-1956|

Spires, Clifton |02-06-1951|

St Clair, Randy L |08-15-1962|

Starkey, Ray E |08-17-1960|

Steed, Donald E III |06-02-1978|

Steele, Angela | |

Stephens, Barbara G |08-12-1958|

Stewart, Brian S |01-15-1971|

Stewart, Cassia M |04-17-1986|

Stice, Brandon D |02-06-1982|

Stinchcomb, Terrance I |08-04-1996|

Stine, Harold L Sr | |

Stuff, Jerry L |11-05-1967|

Stull, Patrick A |08-29-1982|

Suits, Keith Michael | |

Summerville, Robert |12-05-1952|

Szabo, William A |01-04-1962|

Tackett, Melissa |02-20-1969|

Tackett, Thomas | |

Tajkowski, William |02-07-1962|

Taylor, Brad |07-30-1973|

Taylor, James R |06-26-1962|

Taylor, Robert |11-11-1970|

Taysom, Erick L |11-17-1973|

Teel, Kyle M B |06-28-1991|

Terzo, Frank |07-30-1947|

Thomas, Jake |05-12-1983|

Thomas, Jeremy W |12/09/1990|

Thompson, Tera |09/30/1981|

Thurman, Harold |09/28/1985|

Trevino, Juan J |02-12-1971|

Trosper, Christopher A |11-25-1967|

Turner, Carl |12-12-1972|

Ulrich, Dennis |09-21-1973|

Valadez, Ramon |05-27-1969|

Vallejos-Castillo, Benjamin |11-19-1986|

Van Hoy, Melissa A |10/11/1982|

Vanmeter, Skylre Leigh |07/11/1993|

Vanwinkle, Justin M |08/04/1989|

Vargas, Armando Jr |10-24-1976|

Vargas, Mario A |01-04-1979|

Vargas, Raymundo |07/14/1994|

Velasquez, Elmer |04/30/1983|

Verhovec, Ronald |06-17-1980|

Victorio Rodas, Jairo |10-05-1984|

Villarreal, Edelmiro Jr |04-21-1973|

Vota, John E |10/18/1974|

Walls Shaw, Mary L |01-24-1973|

Walters, Bo Jordan |12/01/1991|

Wargo, Shawn P |05-28-1978|

Warner, Mark A |07-14-1962|

Weaks, Serena |10-22-1968|

Weatherington, Etura | |

Weatherman, Gary D |02-05-1977|

Weaver, Crystal D |10-17-1976|

Weltlin, Shawn L |09-18-1978|

West, Sankore Ashanti |09-11-1991|

Whitehead, Arthur L |09-20-1955|

Wikel, Justin J |09/03/1986|

Wilhelm, Andrea A |08-13-1986|

Wilhelm, Diane E |11-15-1963|

Williams, Jacob J |05/15/1995|

Williams, James G III |08/09/1992|

Williams, Sharron D |09-14-1961|

Williams, Todd |01-09-1970|

Willingham, Denadria S |09/17/1992|

Willis, Eddie A |05-30-1967|

Wilson, Charles L |04-10-1962|

Wilson, Nicole L |11-28-1984|

Wilson, Sara E |09/14/1983|

Wilson, Shane |08-15-1973|

Wolford, Kimberly A |05-31-1984|

Wollin, Aaron T | |

Wolverine, June L |02-03-1979|

Woods, Ashley E |10/24/1985|

Woods, Eric |06-29-1962|

Wray, Jean A |07-14-1975|

Yin, Chaozong |03/03/1993|

Yoder, Michael W |08-21-1976|

Youngless, Susan |07-11-1958|

Zacarias-Galvez, Gerardo |12-08-1986|

Zamora, Sergio |01-11-1970|

Zeigler, James |10-07-1972|

Zimmerman, Robert W |10-26-1970|

Zuidema, Michael J Jr |09-06-1991|

Zuniga, Reynaldo |12-10-1978|

Zurcher, Nathan T |03-22-1977|