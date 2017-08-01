Soup kitchen director charged with kidnapping, raping, strangling man

During a debate regarding reducing bond, Allen County Assistant Prosecutor Terri Kohlrieser outlined some of the details behind a May incident at the home of Lima man Scott Catlett, 58, that led to his arrest for rape, kidnapping and assault.

Catlett's attorney, Adam Burke, requested he be released from jail to be confined to house arrest with an ankle monitor, citing Catlett's lack of a previous record and claims that he would not be a flight risk due to his community ties.

The son of former Lima Police Chief Frank Catlett, the younger Catlett had also served as the co-director of Our Daily Bread since 2015.

Kohlrieser, however, pointed to the violent nature of the two rape charges and the kidnapping and assault charges Catlett faces, saying that these offenses warrant being remanded in jail, especially given the facts of the case.

"The defendant actually largely confessed to these crimes in great detail that, quite frankly, matches significantly with what the victim said as well as a third person who was in the home and was able to verify a number of these offenses and the details of these offenses," she said.

"These allegations involve this defendant, who believed that the victim had stolen items from his home. He got him into his home, put a belt around his neck, strangled him and punched him out, knocking him into unconsciousness.

“He drug him down into the basement, where he tied him up with duct tape, and when the victim was able to get free from that, although he was still trapped in the basement, he took strips of cloth, wet them down so they would be taut and retied the victim up and kept him in his home for a number of hours, threatening to break his legs and telling him he had six bullets still left in his gun, demanding to know where his stuff was.

“Then, there were also the allegations of rape, and that is the only place where there is a divergence between the two stories."

Catlett remained silent as Kohlrieser spoke, shaking his head in disapproval throughout.

Burke countered Kohlrieser, saying that Catlett is still entitled to a presumption of innocence and that the victim is also facing felony charges, with Catlett being the victim in that case.

"My client was, in fact, securing the person for having stolen items from my client's residence, and my client, by all accounts, was interested in trying to recover those items and ultimately turned Mr. Deal into the police," he said.

According to court records, Patrick Deal, 27, is charged with burglary after a May 22 break-in at 707 N. Jefferson St., Catlett's listed residence. A pretrial hearing in that case is scheduled for Aug. 14.

After hearing both sides, Judge David Cheney upheld the $100,000 bond. A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 8, with the trial to begin at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 6.

