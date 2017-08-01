Prisoner 'beat up' by other inmate, corrections officer?

Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin said BCI is investigating a suspected assault that occurred July 24 in the jail.

“Right now we’re waiting for their results to come back,” Corbin said. “Those results will determine the actions that I take. If there’s criminal charges to be filed, then someone will be criminally charged. If they don’t file charges, there’s still action that I need to take. I’m just waiting for the outcome. We’re cooperating with BCI.”

Those charges could be filed against one of the corrections officers. The identity of the officer and inmates couldn’t be released due to the ongoing investigation.

Corbin said he didn’t know what caused the altercation between two of the inmates or how exactly the scene played out, but at some point during the incident a corrections officer became involved. One prisoner left the fight with injuries from the other inmate as well as the officer.

“To tell you what the severity of those injuries were, whether they were from the officer or from the other inmate, I couldn’t really tell you,” Corbin said.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave while the sheriff waits for the outcome of the investigation.

Corbin said the officer involved, nor any of his staff, won’t receive any special treatment when it comes to breaking the law.

“How can you trust me if I’m violating the same law I swore to protect? I hold the guys to the same standard. A lot of (officers) got into this line of work to do that, to manipulate or besmirch the badge. I’m not having it.

“No matter what the outcome is, I think that person, no matter how remorseful he is, he has to realize there are still consequences. I’m not going to allow people to abuse their authority or to abuse people. We use only the amount of force necessary to affect an arrest or to gain control of a situation.”

Corbin said in these type of cases there are a few options, including retraining or “liberation” from one’s position.

“With this situation, and I don’t want to get ahead of it, but I don’t think this person was made for this line of work, but I’m going to wait for the investigation to come out and I’ll determine that once I have the report,” Corbin said.

“I’m setting the standard for those inside the jail (who) work for me. I’m not going to tolerate people violating the law and the oath that I swore. If you do that, you don’t work here; I want that clear. We hold a standard and I’m not deviating from that. It’s set a clear precedence for them that if you do something wrong, I’m not hiding it. I’m not going to tolerate it.”

The sheriff said his office “stepped out of the investigation” after learning about the incident and turned it over to BCI to prevent an accusation of a shady investigation.

“My policy is to be very transparent,” he said. ”If there’s a wrongdoing, I’m going to contact an outside agency; we’re not going to be conducting our own internal investigation. We’ll bring someone else in. I don’t want a cover up.”

Corbin said he wants the public to understand this type of incident “isn’t the standard” and that “we have an obligation to protect prisoners as much as we do the citizens.”

“They’re not here to be abused, neglected, mistreated or anything like that,” the sheriff said. “You’re going to be treated like a decent human being. You’ve made a mistake and you’re going to pay for that mistake, but once it’s all said and done, hopefully you’ve learned your lesson and you (go) back out into society and carry on.”

A report from BCI is expected any day now according to the sheriff.