July roundup of inmates

Tiffany R. Newsome, 42, Seville — DUI

Dawn M. Sullivan (Warren), 36, Sandusky — Theft of a check and forgery

Jaquan V. Wray, 19, Cleveland — Petty theft

Lisa M. Garlock, 50, Vickery — Corrupt activity. medicaid fraud, practicing medicine/surgery without a license, illegal processing of drug documents, trafficking in buprenorphen and trafficking suboxone

Darius D. Myers, 22, Elyria — Probation violation

Willie L. Otis, 39, 13 Sycamore Drive — Endangering children and domestic violence

Stevie N. Trushel, 20, 1696 Murray Road, New London — Probation violation

Marc B. Barnett, 28, 108 Pearl, Willard — Violation of protection order

Robert W. R. Elliott, 23, 263 N. West, Bellevue — Probation violation

Samantha E. Foster, 23, Bloomville — Probation violation

Kristopher S. Hamons, 26, 112 Spring St., Willard — Trafficking in drugs, schedule III

Lisa A. House, 56, 122 Mechanic St., Clyde — Corrupt activity, practicing medicine/surgery without a license and illegal processing of drug documents

Alexis J. Leech, 40, 303 Finch St., Sandusky — Driving under a 12-point suspension

Joshua D. Lopez, 37, 100 S. Main St., North Fairfield — Expired plates, fictitious plates and FRA

Zachary J. Obermiller, 18, 103 E. Main St., North Fairfield — Assault

Anthony C. Bartlome, 23, Lorain — Assault

Patrick C. Collins, 26, 78 Key Estates — Possession of criminal tools

Jonathon M. Hoyt, 27, 29 Cortland St. — Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Justin D. Key, 38, 25 Gallup Ave. — Disorderly conduct

Alejandro G. Loera, 54, 614 Fink St., Willard — DUI

Lisa M. Myers, 50, Kenton — DUI

Jemichael S. Randleman, 26, Elyria — Domestic violence

Jesse Sarmiento, 44, 200 Steeple Chase Drive, Bellevue — Domestic violence

Jamie I. Smith, 26, 2636 Boehler Road, Monroeville — FRA

Tom V. Souslin II, 39, Sandusky — Contempt, no driver’s license and probation violation

Tyler J. Tiller, 24, 86 Gallup Ave. — DUI

Carly R. Ward, 22, 3063 1/2 Laylin Road — Theft

Jonathon M. Young, 33, 131 Milan Ave. — Persistent disorderly conduct

Ryan L. Rang, 33, 1224 Peru Olena Road — FRA

Jacob D. Wright, 25, Elyria — Obstructing official business

Brett T. Ziemke, 28, 125 E. Main St. -—No operator’s license and contempt

Arielle A. Aldrich, 26, Sierra Vista, Ariz. — Probation violation

Jason E. Copsey, 42, 653 S. Conwell Ave., Willard — Disorderly conduct

Patrick A. Kerr, 23, 520 Milan Ave. — DUI

Francisco R. Ocampo, 34, 13270 Collins Road, Berlin Heights — DUI

Joseph M. Porter Sr., 30, Sandusky — Probation violation

James E. Blackburn, 39, 121 Central Ave., Willard — Probation violation

Corey L. Bosch, 19, 159 1/2 New Kirk St., New London — Assault and domestic violence

Justin W. Davis, 30, 319 Spring St., Willard — DUI

Joseph A. Felix, 28, 100 1/2 N. Pleasant St., — Assault

Noelle B. Godfrey, 28, 121 Central Ave., Willard — Probation violation

Brandon E. Hindle, 35, 150 Walnut St., Bellevue — Assault and endangering children

Kayley S. Perkins, 24, 122 Grove St., Bellevue — Probation violation

Victoria T. Skully, 23, 410 E. Walnut St., Willard — Probation violation

Joel A. Albanese, 26, 22 Surrey Court, Monroeville — Contempt

Shalyn K. Barman, 25, 193 E. Monroe St., Monroeville — DUI

Natalie A. Berendt, 23, 17 W. Union St., Greenwich — Probation violation

Thomas E. Brewster, 56, 21 Spring St. — Failure to file income tax return

Wayne W. Enderby, 23, 543 Spangler St., Willard — Probation violation

Jeremy P. Holzmiller, 23, 3525 Ohio 20 E., Collins — DUI

Antonio X. Kimbro, 20, 302 Maplewood St., Willard — Criminal damaging and assault

Jeffrey M. Lesher, 22, Attica — Probation violation

Rebecka L. Reed, 37, 517 Spring St. Willard — Probation violation

Robert E. Satterfield, 35, Richland correctional Facility, Mansfield — Corrupt activity, burglary and breaking and entering

Quentin D. Sims, 31, Fremont — Possession of drugs — schedule I, II

Mitchell S. Adams, 26, 4926 U.S. 250 — Probation violation

Benjamin E. Blair, 37, 52 W. League St. — Drug trafficking

Mallory A. Bleile, 27, 27 Briar Crest Village — Possession of drug abuse instruments

Charles K. Case, 38, 1015 W. Kirkland Ave. — Possession of drug abuse instruments

Stephanie A. Collins, 41, 223 1/2 Woodbine St., Willard — Possession of heroin

Chance W. Dalton, 26, 118 Third St., New London — Probation violation

Kipling Duncan II, 28, 2560 Niver Road, Willard — Burglary

Roy L. Elkin Jr., 43, 1112 Carrol Road, Collins — Contempt

Travis M. Gross, 25, Mansfield — DUI

Jaimie M. King, 30, Avon — Probation violation

Chelsey M. Overy, 28, 26 Spring St. — Possession of drug abuse instruments and domestic violence

Miguel A. Rodriguez, 23, Findlay — Probation violation

Hayden T. Meifert, 23, 11 James St. — Burglary

Jaszeraye K. Ray, 22, Akron — Driving under the influence

Jordan M. Aldrich, 27, NA — Probation violation

Joshua D. Blanton, 34, 28 W. Broadway Road, Plymouth — Felonious assault

Michelle A. Gibson, 34, 205 E. Center St., Bellevue — Trafficking in drugs, schedule II

Jon P. Godfrey, 28, 433 Townline Road, New London — Permitting drug abuse

Jennifer A. Strader, 28, NA — Theft

Alyah J. Valliant, 21, 22 E. Elm St. — Probation violation

Jeremy D. Ward, 40, NA — Failure to reinstate

Joshua K. Baker 25, Fremont — Theft, assault and robbery

Nichole L. Barnett, 36, 412 Dale Ave., Willard — Burglary and carrying a concealed weapon

Christopher M. Billick, 25, Homeless from Lorain — Domestic violence

Matthew E. Clifton, 36, 17 Cline St — Probation violation

Brenden M. Cox, 21, Castalia — Probation violation

Katricia Davis, 32, 24 E. Emerald St., Willard — Domestic violence

Lillian K. Denson, 19, 112 Clifton St., New London — Assault

Michael B. Franklin, 18, 26 Bouscay Ave. — Possession of drug paraphasia and burglary

Joshua L. Heyman, 36, Sandusky — Obstructing official business and possession of drug abuse instruments

Justin D. Key, 38, 92 North St., Monroeville — Persistant disorderly conduct

Jessica L. Lunsford, 39, Sandusky — Contempt

Matthew A. Mehl, 27, Mansfield — Petty theft

Scott A. Rigg, 2-, Homeless, Norwalk — Underage consumption, resisting arrest, discharging a weapon into a home or school, carrying a concealed weapon (gun), aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property

Tyler J. Ruggles, 25, 1/2 W. Herrick Ave., Wellington — Seat belt violation, driving under suspension and DUI

Connor S. Shaffer, 26, 28 N. Old State Road — Receiving stolen property

Winston A. Sizemore, 27, 138 Maple St., Plymouth — Probation violation

Samson G. Smith, 20, Fremont — Assault

Jason R. Wolford, 32, 3 Glover St. — Assault

Chelsa R. Mundy, 4, 93 N. Prospect St. — Driving under a 12-point suspension

Penny L. Pritt, 25, 104 Franklin Ave., Wakeman — Possession of a controlled substance

Jemichael S. Randleman, 26, Elyria — Aggravated vehicular assault

Nicholas J. Santiago, 27, 259 W. Main St. — Probation violation

Marc B. Barnett, 28, 71 Plymouth St., Plymouth — Trafficking drugs and aggravated trafficking in fentanyl

Tye A. Bissell, 41, 2556 Townline Road 12, Willard — Domestic violence

Chester A. Collins Jr., 32, 54 Liman Ave. — DUI

Kyle T. Huber, 25, 13220 Collins Road, Berlin Heights — Probation violation and possession of drug paraphenalia

Daniel B. F. Johnson, 20, 173 North St., Monroeville — Criminal damaging and domestic violence

Jeremy W. Kaser, 35, 25 Broad St., Monroeville — Criminal trespassing, obstructing official business, failure to comply with a police officer, seat belt violation, turn and stop signals, driving under suspension, persistent disorderly conduct

Tracy L. Bach, 25, 44 N. Pleasant St. — Driving under a suspension and FRA

Richard E. Brant, Sr., 37, 2368 County Road 131, Willard — Disorderly conduct

Matthew S. Griggs, 34, 1243 S. Norwalk Road — Possession of drug abuse instrument, DUI, possession of drugs — schedule I, II

Gerald Kaple, 73, 1197 S. Norwalk Road — DUI

Joseph L. McGrady, 24, 975 Monroe St., Bellevue — DUI

Raymond T. Oliver Sr., 42, Elyria — DUI

Eddie D. Tackett Jr., 27, 604 Dale Ave., Willard — Drug trafficking and trafficking in drugs — schedule II