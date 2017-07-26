Possibly drunk, bicyclist causes crash

Inaccurate information was given to the Norwalk Reflector on Tuesday for a previously written story about this incident.

As Kevin Elmer, 54, of 26 Summit St., A, had been traveling north on Old State Road on his bicycle, he failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming vehicle coming from Cleveland Road, according to a Norwalk Police report.

Nicole Jones, 36, of 781 Hasbrock Road, was driving the car. She was not injured. Elmer, however, was taken to Fisher-Titus by North Central EMS.

Elmer was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

“We’re still awaiting test results” to find out Elmer’s blood alcohol content, Capt. Hipp said.