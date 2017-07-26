Coroner can't determine sex of infant after teen mom accused of homicide

The baby's mother, 18-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson, a cheerleader who graduated this year from Carlisle High School, faces one count of reckless homicide.

Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove said today that his office was not able to determine the sex of the infant from the remains, which are two months old. The criminal complaint against Richards alleges she caused the infant's death on or about May 7.

"We may eventually do DNA testing, but we could not determine that (the sex) from the remains," Uptegrove said.

The sex of the baby has not been released by deputies or the prosecutor.

Also today, the defense attorney for Richardson did not give a reason for seeking a delay in a court hearing scheduled for next week.

Richardson, of Eagle Ridge Drive, was scheduled to appear in Franklin Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing on the charge of reckless homicide. Attorney Charlie M. Rittgers requested a continuance, which was granted by Judge Rupert Ruppert.

The court document obtained by this news outlet gives not reason for the request. Rittgers did however, give a brief statement via email.

"We agreed to a continuance because we think it is in the best interest of Skylar," Rittgers said.

The teen is free on $15,000 bond.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office and Prosecutor David Fornshell have released few facts about the case that began 10 days ago with a call from a doctor's office to Carlisle police about a possible stillborn baby. The remains were unearthed and Richardson was charged with reckless homicide.

Fornshell made it clear that the evidence indicates the baby was born alive.

INITIAL REPORT:

A Franklin judge has continued a preliminary hearing for a Carlisle woman accused of reckless homicide for the May death of her baby after its remains were found in the backyard of her home.

Franklin Municipal Court officials said that Charles M. Rittgers, the attorney for Brooke Skylar Richardson, 18, filed a motion late Tuesday afternoon to continue the preliminary hearing until 5 p.m. Aug. 8. Judge Rupert Ruppert signed the order Tuesday night after court ended.

Three separate searches in 10 days of a Carlisle house where the remains of an infant were found buried are part of continuing investigation against the mother and anyone else involved in the baby's death, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Tuesday.

Richardson, who is free on a $15,000 bond, had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 1 on the third-degree felony charge.

Investigators from the Warren County Coroner's Office and Warren County Sheriff's Office first went to the Richardson house on July 14, unearthing remains of a baby. They have been back to the Eagle Ridge Drive property twice since, including going inside the house Monday night, gathering more evidence.

"This is an ongoing investigation. We are investigating what happened and who may have been involved," Fornshell said, adding if that investigation led other others involved, they would be charged.

Richardson was a cheerleader and had graduated from Carlisle High School this past spring, according to Carlisle School Superintendent Larry Hook. He declined to comment on Richardson, citing privacy laws.

According to the criminal complaint filed against her in Franklin Municipal Court, "On or about May 7, 2017, one Brooke Richardson ... did recklessly cause the death of another, or the unlawful termination of another's pregnancy."

Investigators initially received a tip from a doctor's office that a Carlisle teenager may have delivered a stillborn infant. Investigators later found an infant's remains buried in the backyard at the residence in the 100 block of Eagle Ridge Drive.

Staff Writer Lauren Pack contributed to this report.

