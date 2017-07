“It was a very small amount of cash. A very, very, very minimal amount,” Morgan said.

The break-in and theft didn’t phase the business much, since the course opened again the next morning.

According to reports, a couple of the door locks were damaged during the break in. This was the only property damage reported.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating, Morgan said, so he wasn’t able to give any other information.

Sheriff Todd Corbin was unavailable for comment.