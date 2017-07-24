logo

Fatal accident

Man crushed to death between car, utility pole

By The Blade, Toledo (TNS) staff • Today at 9:00 AM

A man died when he was crushed between his car and a utility pole Sunday afternoon in West Toledo, according to a Toledo Police Department dispatcher.

Sixty-year-old Timothy Mckay of Toledo was standing by his idling car outside his Oak Grove residence when the vehicle slipped into reverse just before 5 p.m.

The car rolled down the street and struck Mr. Mckay, pinning him against a utility pole and crushing him.

He was taken to Promedica Toledo Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the dispatcher said

Police don’t know why the man exited the vehicle but are continuing to investigate.

