Local man killed in rollover accident

The state Highway Patrol is investigating the one-vehicle crash that happened at 2:05 a.m. today on Adario North Road near Olivesburg Fitchville Road in Richland County’s Butler Township.

A white Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck occupied by Nathan Cayten, 22, and Matthew Pickworth, 21, both of Shiloh, traveled off the right side of the road, striking the ditch, troopers said. The vehicle then re-entered the road and overturned before traveling off the left side of the road.

Cayten was ejected and died as a result of his injuries, troopers said. Pickworth was transported to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland, where he was treated for minor injuries. Neither occupant had been wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.

It is unknown at this time which occupant was the driver at the time of the crash, troopers added.